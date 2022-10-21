ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage

Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash: state police

A Pennsylvania driver fatally crashed into a 33-year-old man Sunday night and fled, Pennsylvania State Police said. James Falasca-Carter, of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Powder Mill Road in Earl Township, Berks County, state police said. State police said Falasca-Carter was hit around 8:30...
BOYERTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver

WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified

A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
