Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Weekend closure of I-83 in Dauphin County planned for Nov. 4-7: PennDOT
PennDOT announced on Monday that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is planned for 9 p.m. Nov. 4 to 6 a.m. Nov. 7. The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove a damaged beam from...
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Pa. project to dig into potential opportunities that stream muck offers
Legacy sediment – eroded material that’s been building up in Pennsylvania’s streams since intensive land use first started dominating the landscape hundreds of years ago – is the focus of a project funded by a grant from the USDA to look for opportunity in that muck.
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
lebtown.com
Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage
Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
Penn State-Minnesota review: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and a re-emerging ground game
Seconds before audible boos accompanied the introductions of Sean Clifford and James Franklin came perhaps the loudest pregame cheers. The White Out crowd roared and the students waved their pom-poms when Nick Singleton was announced as Penn State’s starting running back on the Beaver Stadium videoboard. But even that...
Pa. pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash: state police
A Pennsylvania driver fatally crashed into a 33-year-old man Sunday night and fled, Pennsylvania State Police said. James Falasca-Carter, of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Powder Mill Road in Earl Township, Berks County, state police said. State police said Falasca-Carter was hit around 8:30...
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer Spins Out, Strikes Guide Rail Twice in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle, causing it to spin out and strike a guide rail twice on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Interstate 80 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
wkok.com
Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver
WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified
A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
Comments / 3