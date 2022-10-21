Read full article on original website
Letter: Hector Arzeno is the right candidate for these times
Voters in the 151st district have the choice of voting either for the Democratic candidate Hector Arzeno or the Republican candidate Peter Sherr. The constituents of the 151st district should elect the representative that will best advocate for our Town and our schools and not an extremist political agenda. Hector Arzeno is the right candidate for these times. He will advocate for fiscally responsible budgets and sound economic policies that attract businesses and employ our highly educated and skilled workforce. He supports repealing the estate tax. He will vote for legislation that secures women’s reproductive rights and sensible gun safety laws. He stands for local control in zoning decision-making. Hector has over forty years of international finance experience, is a current member of the RTM and his four kids attended both public and private schools in Greenwich.
Greenwich Reads Together author to speak at Greenwich Library
Greenwich Library welcomes Xochitl Gonzalez, author of 2022’s Greenwich Reads Together selection Olga Dies Dreaming on Tuesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Berkley Theater. The event will also be livestreamed and recorded. Earlier that afternoon, Gonzalez will host a Student Conversation for teens in grades 9 and...
Person to Person’s to host Luncheon Benefit on October 27
Person to Person (P2P), a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in Fairfield County, announces acclaimed chef Lidia Bastianich to headline its popular Transforming Lives Luncheon benefit on October 27, at the Greenwich Country Club. Guests attending P2P’s Transforming Lives Luncheon will be able to connect with Lidia Bastianich...
Natalie Pray honored with the Princess Royal Award
Natalie Pray honored with the Princess Royal Award for her ESU support. Greenwich’s Natalie Pray received a high honor for her 25-plus years of serving the English-Speaking Union in the U.S. at the ESU Gala held on October 3 at New York’s Cosmopolitan Club. HRH Princess Anne presented Pray with The Princess Royal Award: “In recognition of extraordinary contributions to support The English-Speaking Union’s mission of promoting global understanding and good will.”
Young Musicians Raise $14,000 for Abilis in Benefit Concert
On Sunday last, the organization, Children Helping Children (CHC), sponsored by the Young Artist Philharmonic, partnering with the nonprofit Abilis, held a Benefit Concert for some 70 attendees that raised $14,000. The funds will support Abilis’ efforts to “provide those with developmental disabilities and their families with support and advocacy to build able lives and strong communities.”
