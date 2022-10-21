Voters in the 151st district have the choice of voting either for the Democratic candidate Hector Arzeno or the Republican candidate Peter Sherr. The constituents of the 151st district should elect the representative that will best advocate for our Town and our schools and not an extremist political agenda. Hector Arzeno is the right candidate for these times. He will advocate for fiscally responsible budgets and sound economic policies that attract businesses and employ our highly educated and skilled workforce. He supports repealing the estate tax. He will vote for legislation that secures women’s reproductive rights and sensible gun safety laws. He stands for local control in zoning decision-making. Hector has over forty years of international finance experience, is a current member of the RTM and his four kids attended both public and private schools in Greenwich.

1 DAY AGO