ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Early Voting in Miami-Dade County begins today

Early voting for the November 8 general election begins today and runs for 14 consecutive days, through Sunday, November 6. Voters may vote early at 28 convenient locations throughout Miami-Dade County. The full list of early voting sites, including hours of operation and addresses, can be found on the Elections Department’s website.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy