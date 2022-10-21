ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Who's in? Here are schedules for the District 10 soccer playoffs, starting Monday

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

The two-week grind of the District 10 soccer playoffs is set to begin on Monday with first-round games in Class 2A for boys and girls.

The action starts with doubleheaders at Meadville and Titusville on Monday. Slippery Rock plays North East at 5:30 p.m. in 2A girls followed by General McLane and Hickory in 2A boys at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville. The Titusville doubleheader includes Harbor Creek against Grove City at 5:30 p.m. in 2A girls and Grove City against Franklin at 7:30 p.m. in 2A boys.

The Class 1A boys and girls quarterfinals are Tuesday with a tripleheader at Titusville High School and a doubleheader at Meadville High School.

The first two D-10 champions will be crowned Wednesday as McDowell and Erie play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Family Events Center with the girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 4A titles. Warren is automatically the Class 3A girls soccer champion with every other 3A team opting out, and the 3A boys title between Cathedral Prep and Meadville be scheduled at a later date.

More: District 10 high school results, Oct. 17-22; soccer, volleyball region titles clinched

District 10 boys soccer playoffs

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

At Titusville High School

3 Mercer vs. 6 Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m.

At Meadville High School

4 Iroquois vs. 5 Sharpsville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Seneca vs. Sharpsville-Iroquois winner

2 Wilmington vs. Mercer-Eisenhower winner

Championship

Nov. 1

Class 2A

First round

Monday

At Titusville High School

8 Grove City vs. 9 Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

At Meadville High School

7 General McLane vs. 10 Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Fairview vs. Grove City-Franklin winner

4 North East vs. 5 Harbor Creek

2 Mercyhurst Prep vs. General McLane-Hickory winner

3 Slippery Rock vs. 6 Warren

Semifinals

Oct. 31

Championship

Nov. 3

Class 3A

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Cathedral Prep vs. Meadville

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday

At HFEC

McDowell vs. Erie, 7:30 p.m.

District 10 girls soccer playoffs

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

At Meadville High School

4 Wilmington vs. 5 Cambridge Springs, 8 p.m.

At Titusville High School

3 Seneca vs. 6 Eisenhower, 3:30 p.m.

2 Mercer vs. 7 Girard, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Mercyhurst Prep vs. Wilmington-Cambridge Springs winner

Mercer-Girard winner vs. Seneca-Eisenhower winner

Championship

Nov. 1

Region-by-region: District 10 boys soccer standings

Class 2A

First round

Monday

At Meadville High School

8 Slippery Rock vs. 9 North East

At Titusville High School

7 Harbor Creek vs. 10 Grove City, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Fort LeBoeuf vs. Slippery Rock-North East winner

4 Hickory vs. 5 Conneaut

2 Cathedral Prep vs. Harbor Creek-Grove City winner

3 General McLane vs. 6 Fairview

Semifinals

Oct. 31

Championship

Nov. 3

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday

At HFEC

1 McDowell vs. 2 Erie, 5:30 p.m.

Region-by-region: District 10 girls soccer standings

Note : Warren is the District 10 Class 3A champion after several teams opted out of the playoffs. The teams in the PIAA subregional also opted out, advancing Warren to the PIAA first round.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com and on Twitter @ETNReisenweber .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Who's in? Here are schedules for the District 10 soccer playoffs, starting Monday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll

WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs

OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls

Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Body of 39-year-old man found behind church in Madison Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a deceased 39-year-old man was found behind a church in Madison Township on Tuesday morning. The Madison Township Police Department and the Madison Fire District were dispatched to the Bible Baptist Church at 5819 Chapel Road at 9:28 a.m. for a report of a possible dead body. Once there, authorities discovered the body of a deceased 39-year-old male next to a picnic table behind the church.
MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy