Read full article on original website
Related
Watch live: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction debate
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB will host the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction at 6 p.m. MT Tuesday for their final debate before election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Republican nominee Debbie Critchfield will face off against Democrat Terry Gilbert live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
One-on-one with Idaho Attorney General democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh
BOISE, Idaho — The general election is fast approaching, coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This week on KTVB’s Viewpoint program, the focus is on one of the big races in Idaho; the race to be Idaho’s Attorney General. This week, our guest is Democrat candidate Tom...
eastidahonews.com
Two Idaho candidates hope to restore reputation of lieutenant governor’s office
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two candidates for Idaho lieutenant governor said they hope to restore integrity to the office, after Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s single term was sullied by conflict with the governor and budget mishaps. But House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, and Boise attorney...
What is the role of poll watchers in Idaho elections?
BOISE, Idaho — In two weeks, Idahoans will hit the polls to vote in the November general election. Voters are not the only ones gearing up for the polls, as some candidates are working to recruit poll watchers. “Traditionally, a poll watcher in Idaho has been nonexistent until a...
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
Growing Idaho: Star's population explosion
STAR, Idaho — Idaho is growing. Thousands of people are moving here, and moving from other parts of Idaho, reshaping how our cities, towns, and small farming communities look. Nowhere is that more evident than in Star, Idaho, which straddles the Ada and Canyon county line along Highway 44.
Is Banning Drag Performances In Idaho Against The 1st Amendment?
Sometimes, boys dress like girls and put on a show. A show that a lot of people enjoy, be it members of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, or just folks who enjoy some fun entertainment. Were you about to guess that some people are irate about it and are doing everything...
What handwriting analysis looks like: Adding more to Idaho's state lab
IDAHO, USA — Crossing T’s and dotting I’s may just be what a forensic documentation expert needs to determine if someone’s handwriting is a fraud. Harassment letters, forged wills, receipts and threatening notes are all just some of the things that Brett Bishop, a forensic document expert, analyzes on his day-to-day.
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
Eastern Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that...
KTVB
What the early voting process looks like in Idaho
"So far we've had over 16,000 absentees requested, which is really good. We're also doing early voting this week and next week."
Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease
The first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho, state wildlife officials said. The post Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease appeared first on Local News 8.
Gephardt Daily
Idaho woman arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Kane County
KANAB, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 42-year-old Idaho woman with drugs and a gun in her car led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday in Kane County before crashing into a tree. Devnee Dawn Petefish was clocked at speeds of up to 121 mph...
Idaho local elections Nov. 8: What's on the ballot
Early in-person voting begins Oct. 24 in several Idaho counties. Community college trustees, fire levies and water bonds are among some of the local issues. Most county offices are on the ballot for the Idaho general election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, along with all of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature.
What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about us
An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in their comments “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate.” Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word. Agents saw right through it. In their reason for rejection, they wrote that the plate was clearly an “obscenity.” When asked if she was ever surprised...
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
Idaho recognizing Hunger Awareness Month
BOISE, Idaho — October is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho in order to bring focus to the challenges families and individuals facing hunger experience. Nearly 9% of Idahoans (over 152,000 people) experience food insecurity, according to a recent report by Feeding America which looked at 2020 data; 10.5% of those are children.
Idaho COVID-19 Fraud Task Force announced by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit, announced the formation of Idaho's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force on Wednesday. Nationwide, there is an estimated $100 billion in fraud from COVID relief programs. The task force is made up of 10 federal agencies, their goal is to investigate and prosecute fraud from those COVID relief programs.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 2