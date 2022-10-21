ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Who Made the Anonymous $1 Million Donation to Iona College?

Donation made to support strategic initiatives of university president; eager to inspire other. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TBR News Media

SBU Sports: Volleyball claims victory over Delaware

The Stony Brook University volleyball team concluded play at Delaware with a weekend split, defeating the Blue Hens in a five-set thriller on Oct. 16. After securing the first set, Stony Brook dropped the next two in close deficits, with the second set resulting in a four point defeat (25-21) and the third set culminating in a three point loss (25-22). The Seawolves then bounced back with a gritty effort to secure the fourth and fifth sets, closing them out 27-25 and 15-9, respectively.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook’s Hercules gets renewed vigor

A Long Island landmark is looking more vibrant. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization debuted the restored Hercules figurehead at a press conference on Oct. 14. Recently, philanthropists Harlan and Olivia Fischer, of Head of the Harbor, noticed the figurehead needed restoration and decided to sponsor its renovation. WMHO board members...
STONY BROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
sbstatesman.com

Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races

Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022

*See more events on our Halloween calendar on this website. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy

Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital  include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
GARDEN CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of October 22, 2022 - October 29, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 22, 2022 - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 4th Congressional District

(WFSB) - Each day this week Eyewitness News is profiling the candidates in the congressional races. Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District is the southwestern part of the state, and a large part of it is Fairfield County. Congressman Jim Himes is seeking re-election. He’s represented this district since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
