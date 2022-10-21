Meet the candidates: El Paso City Council District 6

Voters in District 6 will be faced with some familiar names when they head to the polls on Election Day.

Incumbent city Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is vying for a second term. She is being challenged by former Texas Rep. Art Fierro, former congressional intern Cristian Botello and chiropractor Benjamin Leyva.

With a relatively large field of candidates and two political veterans in the race, the District 6 contest may come down to a runoff as it could be difficult for one candidate to secure more than 50 percent of the vote.

While Rodriguez has experience as a city representative, none of the other three candidates have previously served on the El Paso City Council.

El Pasoans can find out what district they live in here .

As the District 6 representative, the winner will serve as a champion for residents in the East Valley district, which is a long strip from Gateway West in the south and Montana Avenue in the north, along state Highway 375 to the east and George Dieter Drive to the west.

City representatives serve a four-year term and receive a salary of $51,600 to set public policy, city tax rates and City Hall’s annual budgets. They also have a direct relationship with the City Manager, conducting performance reviews and setting the term and salary of the chief administrative position.

The El Paso Times sent questionnaires to the candidates in contested races in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Following are the answers to the questionnaire submitted by candidates for City Council Representative, District 6.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

Claudia Rodriguez, Incumbent

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am a first-generation Latina born and raised in El Paso TX specifically in D6. I am an SISD alumni having had attended Vista Del Sol Elementary, Slider Middle School and graduated Montwood high school in 2003. I have a bachelor’s in architecture from Texas Tech University with historic preservation certifications, Currently I am working on my MBA from TTU as well. I am fluent in Spanish being able to speak read and write in it.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

Currently I manage a small fleet of semi-trucks with my husband. Although I have been serving for the past two years, I have been able to manage my business time and my time as a public servant in a manner that the two do not interfere with one another.

I believe God made me a woman with the courage, discipline, tenacity and capacity to be able to multitask my public service, my business, my family and any other life challenges that may come my way.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

Montwood high school class of 2003. Bachelor’s in architecture from Texas Tech. Currently working on MBA

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I am currently the sitting Representative for District 6.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

Case was dismissed and my record has been expunged.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

Because I have very much enjoyed being a public servant for District 6. Representing my constituents on city council has been the most humbling and rewarding thing I have done thus far in my life.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Having been the only born and raised candidate in district 6 specifically, I know my district, D6 better than any other candidate. I know many of my constituents personally, I know the streets we drive on, I know the activities that happen at our one rec- center, I know everyone in district 6 who is in need of speed cushions. I know the concerns and what stresses my constituents, but I also know about the little things that make them happy such as cleaning weeds with them on a Saturday morning, picking up the phone when they call, and participating with them on a Friday night football game for both Montwood and Americas. Also house calls are not unusual for me and I’m always more than happy to do so as they are a way of being personal with those I serve. Being the only female on the district 6 ballot, I understand the multi hats I need to wear to be able to perform in a multitude of challenges. I also bring the unique perspective of a woman and the challenges that come with being a woman in politics. Being the only candidate with school age children I can relate to every other parent in my district with the difficulties of having to deal with today’s violent climate. My first two years of service were under the extreme challenges of having to make the difficult and unique decisions because of a pandemic. A situation where really it was a learning process and there was no guidebook on how to deal and govern with such a deadly disease. But took leadership and it took me standing up and stepping in and not being afraid to lead. Covid definitely made me realize that I was at the right place and at the right time to serve my community. Hands down, I am the only candidate to have performed to the level and degree that my district expects of their elected official and I will humbly and graciously do it again at God’s and their will.

What are your top three priorities?

Taxes, Streets, Public Safety

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

In El Paso we need to continue to focus in growing our tax base. Currently our tax revenue comes in great part from property owners. We need to bring in more business to offset that disparity. Also we need to bring in more tourism attractions so that we can generate more sales tax revenue, while helping our local business to be more prosperous while also showcasing our beautiful City Of El Paso.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

I believe that the city has done everything within our power and our jurisdiction to help with an issue that ultimately is not within the responsibility of my constituents to have to sustain. Immigration is a federal responsibility and we as local elected officials should not have to pass the bill down to our local taxpayers because the federal government has no plan to respond appropriately. That is wrong, it is irresponsible, and it is unreasonable that the federal government would expect the City Of El Paso to respond, operationally and financially to their responsibilities as federal government. Ultimately, we have come to their rescue here locally, when we are struggling with our local problems and issues such as inflation in groceries, cost of living, property taxes, rise of gas prices and a laundry list of problems people are hurting with. We need the federal government to take full responsibility and act appropriately.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

The most important issue facing El Paso at this very moment, is the immigration crisis.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

One day at a time. We have such a huge crisis on our hands that we need to resolve this issue completely before moving on to the “next big thing,” this is the responsible way to lead.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would work better?

I do. I believe that strong Mayor form of government is not only antiquated but it’s also a cesspool for crime and corruption. For this personal assessment I’d like to point out to three of our top cities in our country, New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. All three cities where strong mayor forms of governments have failed and local municipalities are disasters. In El Paso as one of eight elected city council representatives, “power” and responsibilities for individual districts is equally divided and representation of constituents is fair.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

For me a transparent government is one where elected officials are held accountable by the constituency. Constituents can easily access their elected officials and elected officials are open to face the hard questions. My constituents have always had my personal cell phone number. I also release regular press releases and will meet with any serious inquiries. I’m also human and have zero tolerance for any provocative and salacious line of questioning.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before City Council for a vote in 2023, would you support continuing this project? Why, or why not?

I support democracy and will of the voter while I personally did not support the project the MPC is settled business. However, it is my responsibility to have oversight of any project that comes before city council. I will continue to advocate for a responsible project, one that respects the built environment, the historical context, and most importantly, one that stays within budget. I will approve absolutely zero additional funding for this project. I will also continue to bridge opposing sides so that the people of El Paso, the people that I’m responsible for being their voice, can finally put this entire over a decade long ordeal behind us so that we may have a lucrative and sustainable project that future generations in El Paso can enjoy without all this bad blood. I will put my education into practice and make sure that whatever the outcome is, its one that will bring the community together and one that enhances El Paso.

Cristian Botello

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I graduated from Americas High School and have lived in the district for over 20 years. I am a proud UTEP graduate with a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in sociology. I served as the President of the UTEP Student Government Association and interned for the Texas State Senate and U.S. House of Representatives in Washington D.C.. Working for a semester in Washington D.C. was an incredible experience, however, I decided to return to El Paso and continue my passion for public service at the local level.

Most recently, I worked for the local nonprofit, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, promoting programs focused on sparking innovation in the region. I run an event planning business with my wife, Gabriela. I am also involved in my neighborhood association where I worked on expanding a walking trail at my nearby park.

I currently serve on the City of El Paso’s Public Service Board Selection Committee.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

Most recently, I worked for the local nonprofit, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, promoting programs focused on sparking innovation in the region. My wife and I run an event planning business and I would continue to support her if elected. However, I would reduce my role to focus my full attention on the city council and making an impact in El Paso.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

I graduated from Americas High School, and I received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master’s in public administration with a concentration in public policy and management at UTEP.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I served as the President of the UTEP Student Government Association where I represented 25,000 students and led an organization of 50 people. I also led a project with my neighborhood association to expand a walking trail at my nearby park. I currently serve on the City of El Paso’s Public Service Board Selection Committee. This committee recommends candidates to city council for the Public Service Board.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

I am someone who values honesty and being open about my past. In 2018, I was charged with a DWI. Thankfully, no one was hurt in this incident. However, my actions were shameful, and I will regret it for the rest of my life. I have grown from this experience, and I dedicate my time to being part of organizations that have given me the opportunity to make an impact in the community.

I have not had a civil judgment against me nor been in arrears on any taxes.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I currently serve on the City of El Paso’s Public Service Selection Committee, and I would not serve on this committee if elected.

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

I am passionate about El Paso and want to devote my life to improving this city. I realized this passion when I ran for President of the UTEP Student Government Association and was inspired to pursue a career in public service. To make a small impact I joined my neighborhood association and assisted in expanding a walking trail at my park. I am now ready to make a larger impact in my community and bring new ideas and energy to the city council.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate because I am new to government and can bring a new perspective and ideas to the city council. I am someone who would work with the rest of the city council not only for my district but for all of El Paso. There are many opportunities I’ve learned from residents, and I want to work on those projects. After getting my master’s in public administration and getting to work on projects in my neighborhood, I am ready to apply my experience and advocate for change. I have the energy to listen to people and be out in the community.

What are your top three priorities?

There are many ways we can improve our city, but this is what I heard when I knocked on over 10,000 doors in District 6:

Better and safer streets: We need to repair and maintain our streets. This includes our main streets like Saul Kleinfeld and Pebble Hills but also residential streets that have not been repaved. Furthermore, we need to make our streets safer by reducing speeding by appropriating city funds for traffic calming devices.

Property tax relief: This is also on everyone's minds, and we must do more than just lower the tax rate. We need to focus on a long-term solution by attracting companies that can share the tax burden. This will lessen the tax burden on residents and bring high-paying jobs. In addition, the city should seek opportunities to leverage federal and state grants.

Improve public safety: We need to increase the number of police and firefighters. We have had roughly the same number of police officers as 20 years ago and a large number of them are retiring soon. This will help improve the response time and be more proactive in keeping our neighborhood safe.

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

I support focusing on economic development efforts to attract companies that can share the property tax burden, thus reducing the taxes on residential properties. This is consistent with other major Texas cities where commercial properties share more of the tax burden than residential properties. In addition, the city could be more efficient by collaborating with its government and utility partners so that there aren’t duplicate efforts and resources are used more effectively.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

We must ensure we are providing safety and being humane. The city must be a leader in immigration challenges and continue to work with the County, NGOs, federal partners, and the Emergency Management Office. We must more effectively manage our resources by formally delegating roles to each partner for future migrant influxes. However, the city should continue to work with the federal government to get costs associated reimbursed.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

There are many important issues but two stand out to me, the city’s low wages and El Pasoans leaving to other cities for higher paying jobs. The city’s wages have lagged behind wages in Texas and the United States. This has led to some El Pasoans moving to other major cities. We are catching up, but we need to continue to invest in high wage industries and support our small businesses.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

There are so many “next big things” El Paso should do. El Paso should continue to invest in our vibrant downtown. Over the course of the years, we have seen several of our hotels renovated and the growth of small businesses. The downtown development is key to attracting high-paying jobs and improving the quality of life of El Pasoans.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would work better?

The council-manager form of government is the reason we have seen progress over these past years in El Paso. This approach allows the city to execute a long-term strategic plan and vision and identify clear goals. Under a strong-mayor form of government, mayoral transitions can result in a discontinuity in strategic direction.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparent government means to me building trust and being proactive. If someone would like to know how the city’s portion of the property tax is being used, anyone should be able to find this information easily and quickly. For a city representative, it means hosting community meetings, proactively seeking feedback on upcoming projects, and being available to answer questions from residents, community groups, and the press. I am someone who deeply values this and would be committed to being transparent and open.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before City Council for a vote in 2023, would you support continuing this project? Why, or why not?

If the city has a strong financial plan and the city can afford it, I will support continuing the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center. The final report of the feasibility will give city council guidance of potential financial models that will include estimated costs and opportunities to preserve historical buildings.

Art Fierro

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in February 2019 during the 86th Legislative Session. I am currently serving my second term as a state representative for House District 79 and serve as a member of the Elections Committee and Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee. I am a proud member of the House Democratic Caucus, Mexican American Legislative Caucus, the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus and most recently, the Caucus on Climate, Environment, and the Energy Industry and the Texas House Women's Health Caucus.Before my election to the Texas House, I served on the El Paso Community College Board of Trustees for 13 years. I served as Secretary from 2000 to 2008 and Chair of the Board from 2008 to 2019. During this time as Chair, EPCC was recognized nationally for developing pathways for minority and under-served students. In 2015, The Aspen Institute named EPCC as a Top 10 Community College in the Nation. In 2016, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recognized the work accomplished by EPCC with the Student Success Award, and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) recognized EPCC with the Western Region Equity Award.Outside the Texas Legislature, I am a government, marketing and public relations consultant and have worked with several marketing firms

My community service is extensive, including board memberships in the Hispanic Leadership Institute of El Paso, El Paso International Airport, and the City of El Paso International Bridge Commission. I also served as a member of the Rio Grande Council of Governments, the Metropolitan Planning Organization of El Paso, the Board of the South-West Texas Border Small Business Development Center, Board of the El Paso Holocaust Museum, and the ACCT Diversity Committee.

I attended both El Paso Community College and The University of Texas at El Paso.I have lived in El Paso's eastside all my life, except when working in Austin.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I currently am the government relations representative for Life Ambulance Inc.; I do not intend to continue this assignment. I currently serve as Texas House Representative for District 79. My term ends December 2022. I intend to be a full time representative for El Paso's District 6.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

I attended Burgess High School and graduated in 1980. I attended the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

Since my early 20s, I started my own businesses and learned to appreciate the gains of hard work and the lessons of failed decisions. But I always enjoyed identifying opportunities to improve my skills and at the same time be part of the significant impact small business makes to our city. Aside from my work history with my own businesses and with various consulting and marketing firms, I have served as President/CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the CEO of the Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. My leadership opportunities crossed from the private sector to the public sector when I was elected to the El Paso Community College Board of Trustees, for which I served 13 years, 10 years of which I served as Chair of the Board. The annual budget for EPCC was approximately $146 million in my last year of service. EPCC has approximately 26,000 students and is one of the largest employers of El Paso. In this capacity, I had the opportunity to work with and learn from two great administrative leaders, the presidents of EPCC Dr. Richard Rhodes and Dr. William Serrata. Thereafter, I was elected to the Texas House of Representatives for El Paso's District 79. In this capacity, my leadership skills have honed in on being able to collaborate, consider differing opinions, and maneuvering through difficult processes to author and pass legislation benefiting the people I serve.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

I have a misdemeanor DWI conviction 2000; I successfully completed probation.

I have a judgment for a debt dispute in the 1980s. The matter was settled.

I have never been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I would not have any conflicts of interest with the City of El Paso,

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

When the property appraisals and taxes showed a dramatic increase this year, some of my State District 79 constituents came to me angry and with questions, having received little to no help from the City. I decided to run for City Representative in District 6 after the incumbent voted to set the tax rate that would raise taxes of El Pasoans

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

What I will bring to District 6 is experience, servant leadership, accountability and transparency. I will be accessible to constituents and commit to do so within the district.

What are your top three priorities?

Work to freeze taxes for seniors and individuals with disabilities, two groups that live on a fixed income and need to rely on affordable budgeting. The cost of living continues to grow, insurance premiums continue to increase and we need to prepare for the onset of a possible recession. Have the departments function in a more streamlined manner to serve the citizens of El Paso (for example, Animal Services currently do not return calls to address strays thereby compromising public health and safety. The Sun Metro / Lift is unreliable and fails to meet the needs of community members in need of its services, causing missed doctors appointments and left stranded at home without transportation.) Holding our City Council-City Manager form of government publicly accountable, demanding truthful and transparent information to the people we serve.

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

First, adopt the "no-new-revenue" tax rate. The City's most recent adoption of its tax rate demonstrated a lack of consideration of its impact to taxpayers. While the adoption of the tax rate was in fact a tax increase, and along with the $94 million increase to the City's budget, there was little to no discussion regarding any substantive data to support the decision. Instead, El Pasoans, especially those in District 6, received generalities at best to outright denial of the increase. Second, Council should direct a budget balanced against that no-new-revenue tax rate, which would include streamlining services, aggressive collection for city receivables, and if necessary, budget cuts. Council is lax in fully scrutinizing the budget submitted for approval each fiscal year. Third, Council should develop and ensure compliance with responsible fiscal policies which are transparent and which provide strong oversight on budgeting, planning and spending.

Long term, I will work with the Legislature to freeze taxes for seniors and individuals with disabilities, two groups that live on a fixed income and need to rely on a fixed budget. Additionally, I will support the City's strategies to recruit businesses thereby relieving property owners who carry the tax burden.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

I first commit to ensuring the city's strategies with the influx of immigrants are compassionate and sensitive to the reasons these people seek to live and work in the United States. I also recognize the adverse impact these influxes have on the community's infrastructure and resources, all of which are already drained. If given the opportunity, I would support and join the tremendous work and leadership Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has demonstrated with this problem. With her experience and access to federal resources, a partnership with her administration can result in a plan relieving the city of this crisis.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

The most important issue facing El Paso is its economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and bracing itself for the onset of a national recession. Critical attention should be given to plans and strategies that would further stretch the bottom line. Until small businesses reestablish themselves, until city taxes and budgets are in check, public debt and large capital improvement projects should take a back burner. The City of El Paso has the second highest property tax rate among the largest cities in America. We cannot continue to operate as if the City's economic health is not at risk. We cannot continue to ride grand strategies on the backs of taxpayers.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

Currently the biggest and most exciting thing happening is UTEP's new aerospace and additive manufacturing learning facility about to break ground. Its impact to economic growth and to regional industry is beyond what anyone could have imagined. The City should be proactive in harvesting the opportunities that will result from it.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would work better?

The voters of El Paso made the decision to change the City's Charter and adopt the city manager form of government, and for that reason I support and want it to be the mechanism in which El Paso continues to grow economically and as a vibrant border community. It is not my intention to change the current structure of city governance. However, it should be said under either form of government, City governance is infused by political and financial influence. Special interest groups drown constituent voices. And, there is little to no accountability when decision are made behind closed doors. I as a member of Council commit to define my role by adhering to our purpose - to establish long and short term priorities and objectives, review and approve the budget and tax rates, establish policies loyal to the City's financial and functional limits and mandates, and to represent the interests of the people who elected me. The community needs dedicated and competent council members who work with the mayor to establish appropriate policy, and ensure competent, professional managers to carry out those policies in a transparent and fiscally responsible way. I will insist District 6, in partnership with the current city manager, work to be transparent in city governance and accountable to the people we serve.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

To me, transparent governance means that its leaders, everyone from council members to the city manager to the department leadership, operate in a manner loyal to its budget and policy directives, while being inclusive of citizens at all levels. As previously stated, any form of government can be infiltrated by strong financial and private interests that drown out the voices and interest of all others. This was most demonstrated recently when the incumbent of District 6 changed her vote in adopting the tax rate and in extending the City Manager's contract, without any public explanation for doing so. I have always made it my mission to be accessible to all constituents I serve. One thing I plan to do is to open a district office in the Eastside, open to the public.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before city council for a vote in 2023, would you continue to support this project, why or why not?

In 2012, I voted for the $180 million to build the arena. I did not vote to destroy historical properties or dislocate citizens of the area. El Paso receives the least amount of heritage/tourism dollars in the State of Texas, yet our community has a significant piece of Texas and U.S. history. The incumbent has publicly said, "whatever it is needs to happen already" again with complete disregard of cost and where the money is coming from. I absolutely disagree. The feasibility study released to the public has similarly planned projects to now be at an estimated cost to build of over $500 million. Only $140 million is left of the original bond money; it is expected the original project will decrease in scope and the remainder of funds needed would be paid by city taxpayers.

Benjamin Leyva

Please describe your personal and professional background.

Graduated Hanks High School 2003, El Paso Community College 2008, UTEP 2009, Parker Chiropractic University 2013.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I was Doctor of Chiropractic and sold my companies for 2.1 Million Dollars in 2020 to dedicate myself full time to government via politics because it's been my childhood dream to one day be the President of the United States.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

Graduated Hanks High School 2003, El Paso Community College 2008, UTEP 2009, Parker Chiropractic University 2013.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

After graduating from Chiropractic School I opened My Life Chiropractic and it has grown to become one of the top rated clinics in the united states via google reviews and local awards. I was raised by a single mother for most of my life so being the man of the house since the age of 8 helped me become a strong leader for my family and I was able to apply those skills in my academic career and later in business.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

After I sold my companies I was arrested for jumping the Ft. Bliss fence because I feared for my life. I was taken out of my truck and assaulted and went there for help. I had a very public mental breakdown that affected all areas of my life personal, social and professional. I was arrested and went to prison for 7 months and 7 days because jumping a military fence is a serious crime. I have been in arrears in taxes, I'm still paying taxes I owe from 2018.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

If elected I would not have any conflicts of interest

Why are you running for this office?

I love the United States government because as a child my family and I received assistance in the form of free education and free meals at school along with food stamps. I was able to get loans to become a doctor because of government programs and also loans to start my company that made me a millionaire. I love everything about the United States and it's my dream to be able to a part of the system which helped shape me into the person I have become.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I don't know that I am the best candidate for the office I am seeking but what I do know is that I will try my best to serve God and the community of El Paso.

What are your top three priorities?

1- Serve God

2- Love others

3- Being Kind

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

As for property taxes I believe that there should be no increase on them until the city council as a whole has audited how the current budget is spent. I think we need some serious evaluations to see if we are spending wisely.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

I believe we need to support our local homeless shelters and food banks so that immigrants can be house properly to the federal government while plans get put together to solve these type of issues.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

The most important issue facing El Paso is sun metro not providing support to people with special needs. I saw in a city hall meeting people with severe disabilities telling how they have been abandoned by sun metro and how they have no way to move around to get things they need or go to their appointments. It was heartbreaking for me to find that out.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

I don't think we should do a next big thing until we make sure all the little things are being taken care of first. Because to some people the little things are a big deal like for the people with special needs who lack transportation. I don't see how we can do anything until that issue is resolved.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would work better?

I do not support the City Manager structure. I think City Council should work more days out of the month and get a pay increase if necessary instead of having a City Manager.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparency to me means to be clear as daylight and yes I will be available.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before city council for a vote in 2023, would you continue to support this project, why or why not?

I would support a performing arts center because I love art and I think it's good for the community.

