Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees: 5 potential managerial replacements for Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees made it to the ALCS but it was still not a good season for them after their tumble in the second half of the regular season and not even getting to the World Series, let alone winning it. There is a lot of blame to go...
Michael Kay has had enough of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has to be feeling the heat from all sides. Fans had been calling for his head for years now, that brief respite at the beginning of this season may as well have been a lifetime ago. His decisions, especially with his pitching staff and relievers, have mystified experts and even the players on his team. It has felt as though he is managing for his job in the ALCS.
Justin Verlander can rewrite World Series narrative with Houston Astros
Justin Verlander has had an impressive 2022 campaign thus far for the Houston Astros. After missing most of the past two seasons due to the pandemic and Tommy John surgery, Verlander came back with a vengeance this year. He led the majors with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.829 WHiP in his 175 innings, striking out 185 batters with 29 walks. It is understandable as to why he would be the favorite for the AL Cy Young award this season.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0