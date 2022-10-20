Read full article on original website
WLBT
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
WDAM-TV
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
breezynews.com
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 4:34 AM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
kicks96news.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
WDAM-TV
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding. Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven...
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
WLBT
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to switch to virtual learning on October 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due to...
WLBT
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure. The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:. PWS 250012 12. [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road:...
