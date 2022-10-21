Dana White wants Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington as the co-main for Edwards vs. Usman 3: “I’ll get it done”

Read full article on original website
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan’s split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of the verdict of the Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan bout. O’Malley and Yan shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280. The two delivered three rounds of exciting action. Many media members scored the fight in favor of Yan, but two of the three judges Octagonside did not agree. O’Malley was awarded the split decision victory.
Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”
Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
Dustin Jacoby plans to “expose” and KO Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63: “If he’s not the best Khalil it’s going to be a quick night”
Dustin Jacoby was hoping for a ranked opponent next time out but is happy to be facing Khalil Rountree next time out. Jacoby scored a first-round KO win over Da Un Jung back at UFC Long Island in his first fight as a ranked light heavyweight. After the win, he wanted to face another ranked opponent but that won’t be the case as he will take on Rountree at UFC Vegas 63.
Sean O’Malley makes huge jump up bantamweight rankings after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is now the No. 1 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. That’s according to the UFC’s official rankings, which were updated following UFC 280 to take O’Malley’s big win over Petr Yan into account. ‘Suga’ jumped ten spots up the list to replace Yan in the top position, just below 135 pound champion Aljamain Sterling.
Muhammad Mokaev slams Malcolm Gordon for his performance at UFC 280: “He didn’t fight like a professional”
Muhammad Mokaev is slamming Malcolm Gordon for his performance at UFC 280. It was just last Saturday that Muhammad Mokaev (9-0 MMA) defeated Malcolm Gordon (14-6 MMA) via a third-round armbar submission in their flyweight bout at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The win for ‘The Punisher’ gave him the distinction of 9 wins in a row and a spot in the UFC top-15 flyweight rankings.
Bellator vs. Rizin event slated for New Year’s Eve in Japan
Bellator MMA have announced another crossover event with Rizin, which is set to take place on New Year’s Eve. Over the course of the last few years, Bellator has made an effort to branch out and work with a series of different promotions. While it’s unlikely they’ll be able to strike any kind of cross-promotional deal with the UFC, there are certainly other companies that are more than willing to partake.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 98 with Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Chase Hooper, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, and Josh Fremd
The 98th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 63. We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (2:23). Next, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (17:33) comes on. UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (30:44) then stops by. Then, UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa (47:47) joins the show. UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes (1:01:20) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (1:12:45).
Sean Brady issues statement following UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad
Sean Brady has spoken out following a rough night at the office. Brady went one-on-one with Belal Muhammad in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi. Going into the bout, Brady had a perfect pro MMA record of 15-0. Brady ended up getting a rough dose of reality when Muhammad blitzed him for a second-round TKO victory.
Chase Hooper plans to “show off” against Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 63: “I think from here I can start looking up at the division”
Chase Hooper is glad to be making a relatively quick turnaround. Back in May, Hooper returned to the win column with a TKO victory over Felipe Colares. The fight was his first in nearly a year which Hooper admits he doesn’t like. He will now be returning five months later which is a much better timeframe for him.
Islam Makhachev wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory: “I have to go to Australia and beat this guy”
Islam Makhachev has made it known that he wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory. Hot off a second round submission win over Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 this past Saturday, October 22nd in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is already making plans for his next bout.
UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on a potential Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on a match-up between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Last Saturday night at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. While Dillashaw was compromised due to a shoulder injury, Sterling still did what he needed to do in order to get the challenger out of there.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
Beneil Dariush thinks it’s time for UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity: “What else can I do?”
Beneil Dariush believes that a UFC Lightweight Championship bout is long overdue. Dariush competed on the UFC 280 card, taking on Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush won the bout via unanimous decision to extend his winning streak to eight. He hasn’t lost a bout since March 2018. In the midst of...
