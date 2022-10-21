The attorney for the Oxford High School shooter says she believes her client made the right choice Monday after he pleaded guilty to the 24 felony charges against him. The Oxford High School student charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal mass shooting pleaded guilty Monday to all charges during a court hearing. The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, admitted to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring, with an intent to murder, seven other people.

