Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges
The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother of an Oxford student that was shot reacts to guilty plea
OXFORD, Mich. – The mother of an Oxford High School shooting survivor spoke Monday after Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea. The hearing on Monday proved so emotional as many parents did not make themselves available to talk about it. But Aiden Watson’s mother, Linda Watson, talked about what it’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Attorney: Oxford High School shooter ‘did not know’ victims
The Oxford High School shooter, who admitted Monday to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring several others, apparently did not target his victims in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting. During a court hearing on Monday, Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 felony charges against him in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County prosecutor answers questions after Oxford shooter’s guilty plea
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald took questions Monday about the Oxford High School shooter’s guilty plea. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty Monday morning (Oct. 24) to all 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured at the high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Student arrested after BB gun brought to high school in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student was arrested for bringing a BB gun to a high school in Clinton Township, police said. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) at Clintondale High School, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the school on reports of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan SOS: 770K mail-in ballots returned for November election
Two weeks from Michigan’s Nov. 8 election, more than 770,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned by voters. The Michigan Secretary of State reports more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders, as of Oct. 25. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford High School shooter pleads guilty to 24 felony charges
The Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty Monday morning to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty during a pretrial court hearing on Oct. 24, to 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when Crumbley opened fire during school hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Oxford shooter pleads guilty to all charges against him during court hearing
The now-convicted Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty Monday morning to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism. Ethan Crumbley, 16, on Monday, Oct. 24, pleaded guilty to 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting during a pretrial hearing. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when Crumbley opened fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Read: Full text of Michigan’s Proposal 22-3 ‘Right to Reproductive Freedom’
Voters will decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. If Proposal 22-3 is approved by voters, it would establish a right to reproductive freedom in Michigan. That includes the right to make decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what the Oxford shooter’s attorney said after he pleaded guilty to all charges
The attorney for the Oxford High School shooter says she believes her client made the right choice Monday after he pleaded guilty to the 24 felony charges against him. The Oxford High School student charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal mass shooting pleaded guilty Monday to all charges during a court hearing. The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, admitted to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring, with an intent to murder, seven other people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the complete text of Michigan’s Prop 3 appearing on the Nov. ballot -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Read: Full text of Michigan’s Proposal 22-3 ‘Right to Reproductive Freedom’. Voters will decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea
While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s next for Oxford High School shooter after guilty plea
The question that has everyone concerned is if the Oakland County Prosecutor will seek life without parole for the 16-year-old convicted Oxford High School shooter. Local 4 spoke with Karen McDonald to see if there was any chance that he could get out of prison decades from now. McDonald said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is Prop 3 too confusing? Here’s what the Michigan abortion rights proposal would do if it passes
Voters will decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide. That meant the decision to regulate or ban abortions went to the states.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Some dry shampoo products recalled due to benzene concern -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. FDA issues recall of certain dry shampoos, potential presence of cancer causing chemical. Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove, Nexxus, and Suave, has issued...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
Comments / 0