Franklin County, VT

Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges

The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Mother of an Oxford student that was shot reacts to guilty plea

OXFORD, Mich. – The mother of an Oxford High School shooting survivor spoke Monday after Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea. The hearing on Monday proved so emotional as many parents did not make themselves available to talk about it. But Aiden Watson’s mother, Linda Watson, talked about what it’s...
Attorney: Oxford High School shooter ‘did not know’ victims

The Oxford High School shooter, who admitted Monday to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring several others, apparently did not target his victims in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting. During a court hearing on Monday, Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 felony charges against him in...
Michigan SOS: 770K mail-in ballots returned for November election

Two weeks from Michigan’s Nov. 8 election, more than 770,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned by voters. The Michigan Secretary of State reports more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders, as of Oct. 25. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford High School shooter pleads guilty to 24 felony charges

Watch: Oxford shooter pleads guilty to all charges against him during court hearing

Here’s what the Oxford shooter’s attorney said after he pleaded guilty to all charges

The attorney for the Oxford High School shooter says she believes her client made the right choice Monday after he pleaded guilty to the 24 felony charges against him. The Oxford High School student charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal mass shooting pleaded guilty Monday to all charges during a court hearing. The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, admitted to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring, with an intent to murder, seven other people.
What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea

While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI

