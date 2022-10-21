Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Psychedelics paired with therapy could treat chronic mental health conditions
Psychedelic drugs are mostly banned in Europe, but new research suggests they may be beneficial to some when taken in a controlled setting. Mind-bending drugs and psychedelics are generally stigmatized and illegal in EU member states, due to concerns about their possible harmful effects. However, in other parts of the world, some psychedelic compounds are exalted for their healing properties and have been consumed in spiritual and cultural ceremonies for millennia.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress
Do financial incentives increase adult vaccinations? A view of lessons learned
Cash transfers have yielded limited outcomes in increasing vaccination efforts among adults, according to research led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits). The impact of lottery programs has also been limited, and there is no evidence that other non-cash incentives for COVID-19 or other adult vaccines have improved vaccination coverage. The findings were published online in the journal Vaccine: X.
MedicalXpress
First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released
The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress
Why do children need polio vaccine boosters?
Unfortunately, in recent months, vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in sewage in north and east London. Following this, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) are advising that children aged one to nine years old in London are offered a polio vaccine booster dose. Dr. Sabine van Elsland spoke...
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington
MedicalXpress
Paying for plasma is the new normal: Why policy has changed decades after Canada's tainted blood scandal
There has been a monumental policy shift in paying plasma donors in Canada. In September, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) made a 15-year deal with Spanish health-care giant Grifols for blood plasma collection and products. The deal upends the 1997 recommendations from the commission of inquiry into the tainted blood scandal that urged no paid donations of blood or blood products.
MedicalXpress
Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy
Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress
Urgency lacking as TB passes Covid as biggest killer: expert
Following gargantuan global efforts against COVID-19, tuberculosis is once again the world's biggest infectious killer, a top expert has told AFP, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB. Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the COVID pandemic,...
MedicalXpress
Acute gastroenteritis outbreaks are common in US schools and child care facilities
Acute gastroenteritis (AGE) outbreaks frequently occur in schools and child care facilities, and most outbreaks spread via person-to-person transmission, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Pediatrics. Claire P. Mattison, M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed AGE outbreaks occurring...
MedicalXpress
Health experts monitoring rapid increase of new COVID-19 variants
The virus that causes COVID-19 is continually changing and accumulating mutations in its genetic code, and those changes are becoming more evident as we move into fall. The most recent data from the CDC, released on Oct. 15, shows that while omicron BA.5 remains the dominant variant, representing 67.9% of infections, more contagious variants are spreading rapidly nationwide.
MedicalXpress
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used...
MedicalXpress
Uganda eliminates Gambian sleeping sickness as a public health problem
The Ministry of Health in Uganda and partners, including LSTM, are celebrating the elimination of Gambian sleeping sickness following the recent announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO). The milestone was marked with a ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on the Oct. 21. The elimination of Gambian HAT (gHAT) has been...
MedicalXpress
Symposium highlights emerging influence of toxicants in neurologic disease
The Presidential Symposium at the ongoing American Neurological Association 147th Annual Meeting has outlined major risks to neurological health from environmental exposures to pesticides, air pollution, synthetic materials, and more—now emerging as a major research area in neuroscience. The symposium, titled "Neurologic Dark Matter: Exploring the Exposome that Drives Neurological Disorders," took place Sunday, October 23, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
MedicalXpress
Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their caregivers. Here's how to help
As we write from New South Wales' Northern Rivers region, other parts of eastern Australia are facing conditions that recall uncomfortable memories from the 2017 floods and those in March this year. Many people are fatigued and still coming to terms with those devastating natural disasters. We know from previous...
MedicalXpress
Persistent fossil fuel over-dependence puts health of current and future generations in jeopardy
As countries and health systems continue to grapple with the health, social and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Ukraine, and a global energy and cost of living crisis, climate change continues to rise unabated. The dependence on fossil fuels is compounding the health impacts of these crises, according to the 2022 Report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change: health at the mercy of fossil fuels.
