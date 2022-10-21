ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psychedelics paired with therapy could treat chronic mental health conditions

Psychedelic drugs are mostly banned in Europe, but new research suggests they may be beneficial to some when taken in a controlled setting. Mind-bending drugs and psychedelics are generally stigmatized and illegal in EU member states, due to concerns about their possible harmful effects. However, in other parts of the world, some psychedelic compounds are exalted for their healing properties and have been consumed in spiritual and cultural ceremonies for millennia.
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress

Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows

Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress

Do financial incentives increase adult vaccinations? A view of lessons learned

Cash transfers have yielded limited outcomes in increasing vaccination efforts among adults, according to research led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits). The impact of lottery programs has also been limited, and there is no evidence that other non-cash incentives for COVID-19 or other adult vaccines have improved vaccination coverage. The findings were published online in the journal Vaccine: X.
MedicalXpress

First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released

The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress

Why do children need polio vaccine boosters?

Unfortunately, in recent months, vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in sewage in north and east London. Following this, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) are advising that children aged one to nine years old in London are offered a polio vaccine booster dose. Dr. Sabine van Elsland spoke...
MedicalXpress

Paying for plasma is the new normal: Why policy has changed decades after Canada's tainted blood scandal

There has been a monumental policy shift in paying plasma donors in Canada. In September, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) made a 15-year deal with Spanish health-care giant Grifols for blood plasma collection and products. The deal upends the 1997 recommendations from the commission of inquiry into the tainted blood scandal that urged no paid donations of blood or blood products.
MedicalXpress

Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy

Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress

Urgency lacking as TB passes Covid as biggest killer: expert

Following gargantuan global efforts against COVID-19, tuberculosis is once again the world's biggest infectious killer, a top expert has told AFP, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB. Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the COVID pandemic,...
MedicalXpress

Acute gastroenteritis outbreaks are common in US schools and child care facilities

Acute gastroenteritis (AGE) outbreaks frequently occur in schools and child care facilities, and most outbreaks spread via person-to-person transmission, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Pediatrics. Claire P. Mattison, M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed AGE outbreaks occurring...
MedicalXpress

Health experts monitoring rapid increase of new COVID-19 variants

The virus that causes COVID-19 is continually changing and accumulating mutations in its genetic code, and those changes are becoming more evident as we move into fall. The most recent data from the CDC, released on Oct. 15, shows that while omicron BA.5 remains the dominant variant, representing 67.9% of infections, more contagious variants are spreading rapidly nationwide.
MedicalXpress

Uganda eliminates Gambian sleeping sickness as a public health problem

The Ministry of Health in Uganda and partners, including LSTM, are celebrating the elimination of Gambian sleeping sickness following the recent announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO). The milestone was marked with a ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on the Oct. 21. The elimination of Gambian HAT (gHAT) has been...
MedicalXpress

Symposium highlights emerging influence of toxicants in neurologic disease

The Presidential Symposium at the ongoing American Neurological Association 147th Annual Meeting has outlined major risks to neurological health from environmental exposures to pesticides, air pollution, synthetic materials, and more—now emerging as a major research area in neuroscience. The symposium, titled "Neurologic Dark Matter: Exploring the Exposome that Drives Neurological Disorders," took place Sunday, October 23, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Persistent fossil fuel over-dependence puts health of current and future generations in jeopardy

As countries and health systems continue to grapple with the health, social and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Ukraine, and a global energy and cost of living crisis, climate change continues to rise unabated. The dependence on fossil fuels is compounding the health impacts of these crises, according to the 2022 Report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change: health at the mercy of fossil fuels.

