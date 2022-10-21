3 ballot measures could change the face of statewide alcohol sales

Hello, Coloradoan subscribers.

Is convenience king, or does it come at a cost?

That’s a question Colorado voters will face next month as they decide the fate of a trio of propositions on the November ballot that could change the face of statewide alcohol sales.

If passed, Proposition 124 would gradually increase the number of liquor licenses an individual or entity can hold in the state — ultimately ending with an unlimited number of licenses by 2037. Proposition 125 would allow grocery and convenience stores with existing beer licenses to carry wine starting in March, and Proposition 126 would both permanently legalize to-go alcohol and expand alcohol delivery to third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Instacart.

The trio of propositions has drawn its fair mix of proponents and detractors, with a national liquor store chain supporting Proposition 124, large grocery chains pumping donations into efforts to pass Propositions 125 and 126, and Colorado’s independent liquor store owners scrambling to convince their customers to vote no on all three of the ballot initiatives out of fear of a David vs. Goliath face-off with giants like Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and Whole Foods.

I heard from an issue committee supporting Propositions 125 and 126, spoke with two Fort Collins liquor store owners about the propositions' possible unintended consequences and even tracked down former lobbyist Felicia Muftic, whose fight to get wine in grocery stores started 40 years ago.

Back then, in late 1982, Muftic predicted — in a quote forever immortalized in an Associated Press story printed in newspapers across Colorado — that, while her 1980s effort was squashed, Colorado would eventually come around to wine in grocery stores.

Was she right? Only time will tell.

So while you’re perusing Colorado’s other voting guides this election season, be sure to read my latest and learn more about the winding fight for wine, the possible effects on liquor store owners, and what Propositions 124, 125 and 126 could mean for your shopping trips, delivery orders or quiet nights in.

