Handful of Tulare County ballots reissued due to 'redistricting' error

Roughly a dozen Tulare County voters were reissued a ballot after a geographical error was made at the elections office.

Ballots were sent out on Oct. 11, and by Monday Tulare County Registrar of Voters was notified of the mistake.

The error was due to redistricting, which caused the office's geographical information system to generate incorrect information. The issue, according to Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin, was that the address indicated on the voter's registration provided a street suffix of avenue. However, to be correctly geolocated in the system the street suffix needed to be court.

There were seven addresses with a total of 13 voters impacted, Baldwin said.

On Tuesday, election officials sent those voters a mailer letting them know that they received the wrong precinct ballot and that the new ballot was sent.

The mailer states:

"It has come to our attention that you received the wrong precinct ballot. You correct precinct ballot is enclosed with the correct candidates. Your previous ballot has been voided in our system and will be rejected if it reaches our office."

Baldwin assured voters that their new ballots will be counted.

"Our office will be proactive in checking to see if we receive the second ballot from the voter," she said. "If we determine that a second ballot has not been received by the voter, then once we have verified the signature and the ballot is able to be counted, we would duplicate the ballot on the appropriate precinct ballot."

There was no additional cost to resend ballots, except for postage. When elections staff placed the original order for ballots, they also ordered extra counter stock and Voter Information Guides, Baldwin said.

Key Election Day information

The last day to register to vote for the General Election is Monday. Same day registration is available from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8. Voters can conditionally register and vote a provisional ballot.

California residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

Ballots can be submitted by mail with prepaid postage if it's postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 15. Voters can also turn in their ballot in-person to a secure ballot drop box or to a voting location by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

On Election Day, polls are open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.