Teachers union presses for raises at Worcester School Committee meeting

WORCESTER — Echoes of Educational Association of Worcester members marching and chanting grew louder as they climbed the stairs at City Hall, just minutes before the School Committee meeting began Thursday evening.

With nearly 40 members holding signs, some, including paraeducators and a teacher, took turns speaking to the committee, advocating for increased wages.

“All of our contracts are under negotiation and we feel that the district needs to provide more counterproposals,” said union President Melissa Verdier. “In particular, paras are looking for a living wage."

She said the group currently does not have any plans to go on strike.

School Committee members did not comment on the status of negotiations, which was not listed as an agenda item.

MCAS results explored

Following comments from union members, Assistant Superintendent Marie Morse and Director of School and Student Performance Marco Andrade detailed some findings of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System accountability report.

The report compared results from the last three test years — 2019, 2021 and 2022 — at the district and state level and also broke out the results of English language learners, students with disabilities, and students with different race and socioeconomic status.

The report showedthe percentage of Worcester students in all grades meeting or exceeding expectations in English and language arts in 2022 was lower than the rest of the state.

According to the report, 5% of English language learners were meeting or exceeding expectations in English and language arts in 2022, the same as the previous year, but still below the 2019, pre-pandemic level (11%). English language learners in 10th grade also saw a small uptick in 2022 at 4%, up from 1% in 2019 and 2% in 2021.

It also found that the "bounce back" school officials were expecting after students returned for a full year of in-person instruction was "not realized" for English and language arts, as 27% of all third through eighth graders, and 39% of all 10th graders in the district were meeting or exceeding expectations.

For third through eighth graders, that marked a one-percentage-point dip from 2021, and a 10-percentage-point dip from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. For 10th graders, the drop was three percentage points from 2021 and 2019.

Math scores bounce back

For third through eighth graders in the district, there was a "bounce back" in the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math to 23%, up from 15% in 2021, but still below 31% in 2019.

The share of 10th-grade students meeting or exceeding expectations in math remained relatively flat at 27% in 2022, a percentage point lower than the pervious year. In 2019, 36% of 10th-grade students met or exceeded expectations.

For all students, math results were below the state average but similar to other urban school districts such as Boston, Lowell and Springfield.

For English language learners and students with disabilities in third through eighth grade, the share of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math increased slightly from 2021 while remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

The share of English language learners meeting or exceeding expectations grew from 3% in 2021 to 6% in 2022, compared to 10% in 2019. For students with disabilities, it was 4% in 2022, up from 2% in 2021 but down from 6% in 2019.

Tenth-grade English language learners saw no change between 2021 and 2022 (1%), but lower numbers compared to 2019 (4%).

Morse provided some insight into the steps the district plans to take to address the issues, including a focus on writing for all grade levels throughout the district, adopting a new elementary English and language arts curriculum, and providing feedback and coaching to teachers and staff.

School liaison officers

Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the School Safety Task Force is looking for clarity on what school liaison officers "can and cannot do" in terms of the state model memorandum of understanding for school resource officers.

"The task force, when we met last week, agreed that we really needed to get further clarity, as a collective, about ... what that means for Worcester Public Schools with the school liaison officer model," she said.

She said she has also met with a civil rights attorney to review the district's draft memorandum and ensure it meets state and community expectations, and has also asked Leon Smith, executive director of the Center for Juvenile Justice, to come and discuss the memorandum with the committee.

Monárrez had previously said she was aiming to bring a final version of the document to Thursday's meeting, but is now aiming to have it by the committee's second November meeting.

