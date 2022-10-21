McDowell grad, OB-GYN: The real-life consequences of the fall of Roe

I am an OB-GYN physician who has worked in Montgomery County the past 23 years. I was born in western Pennsylvania, graduated from McDowell High School in Millcreek and have lived all but three of my 45 years in the commonwealth.

As a practicing OB-GYN physician, I want to give my perspective on what is at risk in Pennsylvania with the fall of Roe. This is not just about the non-urgent abortions and what some consider an elective termination. Though those do deserve protection from over-reaching governmental control, there is much more at stake.

In states across the country, including Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers are writing and passing sweeping legislation to ban abortions and criminalize physicians who perform these critical procedures. And on the national level, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham recently introduced legislation that would put a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks gestation.

If this legislation is passed in Pennsylvania or nationally, I would be legally barred from treating patients in clinical scenarios that are urgent and obstetric emergencies, like miscarriage until they were deemed “life-threatening” enough to intervene with the standard of care medical procedure. These unfortunate situations are not commonly thought of as "elective" abortions but are a form of pregnancy termination and are being included in GOP abortion bans.

If Sen. Graham's bill became law, I would be forced to choose between being arrested for a felony and losing my medical license and saving the life of a woman, or girl, or her reproductive organs.

The bottom line is this: To keep pregnant people safe in Pennsylvania and across the country, we need keep abortion legal. And to do that, we must reject Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano and the radical anti-choice extremism they are championing, and elect John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, two leaders who will protect abortion rights and save lives in Pennsylvania.

I could rattle off countless medical situations this applies to but let me summarize these into two common scenarios that any OB-GYN regularly encounters.

Example 1: I am called to the emergency room to care for a pregnant person, let's call her Caroline. She is 15 weeks along with a desired pregnancy, but is hemorrhaging from an in-progress miscarriage, also known in medicine as a "threatened abortion" — a terrifying, but not uncommon scenario.

Caroline is in the hospital and bleeding briskly, but if abortion is banned under Senator Graham's federal bill, or one of the similar bills at the state level, as long as her fetus is still in her uterus and has a heartbeat, my hands are legally tied until she is deemed to have her life threatened by profound blood loss. I’d be delayed in the ability to perform a D and E (dilation and evacuation), the procedure that would save Caroline's life, because it would be considered a termination of pregnancy — an abortion.

Example 2: A pregnant person, let's call her Jennifer, is in her first trimester of a desired pregnancy at eight weeks, is seeking care because she is experiencing severe pain. An ultrasound shows it is in her fallopian tube and confirms that Jennifer has an ectopic pregnancy — a relatively common and life-threatening pregnancy.

Jennifer urgently needs a surgical termination of pregnancy so I can save her life, and hopefully her fallopian tube and future fertility so that she can try for another pregnancy once she is ready and recovered. But, similar to the first example, if the fetus still has a heartbeat and termination of pregnancy is outlawed, then my hands are legally tied until she is on the brink of compromise of her life. I would not legally be allowed to perform the procedure that I know would save Jennifer's life before she reaches that peril and then she will likely lose her fallopian tube at the least.

Under an abortion ban, it would be illegal for me to save these lives and reproductive organs to preserve her future fertility with a delay in standard of care, desperately needed medical care.

Do not make me choose between being arrested for a felony and losing my medical license and saving the life of a woman, or girl, or her reproductive organs. Don't make me and many of my physicians colleagues move out of state or out of this country altogether.

We can and must stop this cascade of events in its tracks in November.

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania have made clear they intend to ban abortion. And Doug Mastriano has already promised to sign anti-choice legislation placed on his desk if he is elected. This will result in the banning and criminalization of abortion with no exception for rape, incest, or life or the mother. This would make the nightmare scenarios I described above my reality.

In Pennsylvania, we also have the power to reject Lindsey Graham's extreme bill and prevent the GOP from regaining the Senate majority they'd need to move the bill forward. We can do that by rejecting Dr. Oz and his anti-choice extremism. Dr. Oz, describes himself as 100% pro-life and has called abortion at any stage "murder," but now refused to say how he'd vote on this extreme national abortion ban because he knows just how deeply unpopular his position is.

The stakes in November are high. We must elect Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, to protect abortion access in this country and save lives both here in Pennsylvania, but across the country.

If we do that, we can ensure that these critical, difficult medical decisions can be made by a woman and her doctor —without politicians in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C., interfering. And we can ensure that doctors like me will never have to choose between saving a patient's life and breaking the law

Jessica M. Klemens, D.O., practices in the Philadelphia area.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: McDowell grad, OB-GYN: The real-life consequences of the fall of Roe