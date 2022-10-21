What Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said at SEC Media Days, from tournament expansion to expectations

Dennis Gates made his first appearance at SEC Media Days as Missouri head men's basketball coach Wednesday in Alabama.

Gates spoke on a variety of topics during his time at the microphone, from the Tigers’ rebuild to his ideas for major change in college basketball.

Here are some of the highlights from Gates’ press conference, according to the transcript made public by the SEC.

On his desire to expand the NCAA Tournament

“I truly believe we have to look at the NCAA Tournament this way, where it was at the very beginning. There were 16 or however many teams. It's always evolved.

“Think about the 60th anniversary, or the 50th anniversary of Valvano's shot, right? That tournament had eight teams in the play-in. Eight teams were playing in. Princeton was the only team that won its 12th-seed game once they got into the field, but there was a preliminary round.

“So it's always expanded, always. It's just time now to give that opportunity another look and maybe grow. I would like to see a double, to be honest with you. That's just me because I truly believe there are some great coaches who are left out of the tournament. There are some great players that we have not seen on that platform that we'll now see. There is some great games already existing with some unbelievable excitement. I think there's more out there for us to have.

“I'm all for it because it creates an opportunity not just for our fan base, but for our game, for our tournament to grow, but also for the development of referees. I think that matters. Referees matter. That matters.

“Our game of basketball being in different cities of that caliber of tournament, those things matter. You have coaches that are sometimes graded on if they're going to make the tournament or not.

“We're in a transitional business. Whenever you can have that transaction meet the realities, I believe it's on its way.”

On how he’s setting expectations internally for Missouri’s players

“What I've done is we have a series of captains. It starts with internal leadership. Kobe Brown is a captain, but we also have Nick Honor, who is represented here. He is a captain. He is a young man that's played at the highest level in the ACC. He has played in some hostile environments. He has been to the NCAA Tournament, and that's an essential position.

“… And, you know, the storm is coming, so to speak. It's not going to be easy, not for any team. But the team that I believe can keep it all together and get to the end collectively and lean on the tenets or even the mantra at the end will prevail, and you'll see those things happening. Hopefully in my program.”

On the transfer portal

“Obviously, it's a two-way thing. It has helped new programs kind of reset the roster, but we have to look at the big picture of it. It gives student-athletes opportunities to reset their careers, start it over. There are some great stories behind that.

“I truly believe we have to also measure those that still remain in the portal because there's over, I believe, 400 kids who had scholarships that are still in the portal. Whenever you have something as new as that part, you have to understand it's still evolving, and it's in transition to regulate itself.

“So you are going to have good/bad stories come from it, but it gives our student-athletes an opportunity, no different than coaches have opportunities to now, whether it's through transition, to represent a different program.”

On Missouri forward Kobe Brown

“First of all, I commend Kobe Brown. I commend Cuonzo Martin and his staff and the development of that young man and, obviously, drawing him and his family into loving the institution the way that they do.

“He is a loyal person, and it speaks to the type of teammate, the type of leader that he is. I'm excited to coach him as we've done so starting in the spring, going through the summer, and now in the fall.

“He has gotten better. Tremendously comfortable with the basketball in his hand, but also a great passer. Getting better at his outside shot. He rebounds with the best of them. I'm excited for him to lead our team physically, emotionally between the lines, and he has done a great job.”

On how the additions of Texas and Oklahoma could impact the basketball landscape of the SEC

“I would look at it this way: My focus is not on where the league will be next year or the year after or the year after that. I have to put all my energy and time right here right now and in our conference where my feet are.

“But those are great institutions, and it wasn't just a basketball decision or a football decision. Those are some great institutions with great people heading the way in their programs, but also leading the institution as a whole.

“I can't comment on that. I haven't researched it, but I do think our leadership did a great job of expanding. No different than keeping up with where college sports or college alignment is all together.”

On assistant coach Charlton Young

“Relationships are valuable. Charlton Young, he and I worked together for several years. We've created some unbelievable results, whether it's scout reporting base, whether it's building base, whether it's building a culture, building our basketball community at Florida State and working for a great leader in Leonard Hamilton.

“He wouldn't be here if Coach Ham had not blessed it. It was sort of like Christmas Eve, and trying to have that conversation with Coach Ham, which I talk to him daily. So the relationship began in 1997 when I was being recruited by Charlton Young, and he was an assistant, a young assistant at Northeastern University. And that relationship, obviously, rekindled through our time of crossing paths at Florida State through our mentor, Leonard Hamilton.”

On his expectations for his first season in Columbia

“My expectations is simple, and that's to get better every day, continue to challenge our staff, but also our student-athletes, and making sure that we're prepared by April.

“When I say April, obviously, the championship game is April 1, April 3 in Houston, Texas. And that's obviously a goal of every team across the country and obviously in our conference. That's what we focus on. It's just winning each day.”