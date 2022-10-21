Have a seat. In fact, have 679 of them, as Paramount Theatre project begins

Those attending will be in new seats.

This week, the downtown theater removed seats in preparation for replacement.

Those will be in place before Cabaret Under the Stars, scheduled for Oct. 27-29, and the showing of Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 ground-breaking thriller "Psycho" on Halloween evening.

The project left the floor of the theater strangely empty. Not all the seats were to be replaced - 679 were taken out with 628 new ones to be installed. These will be a bit wider, making seating more comfortable.

The news seats will look more like the original ones installed when the theater opened in 1930.