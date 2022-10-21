Construction Worker Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Prince George's County

Construction Photo Credit: Image by Joe Zlomek from Pixabay

A construction worker is dead after being hit in a closed section of roadway in Prince George's County, police say.

Christopher Carter, 52, of Fort Washington, was killed after being hit while working in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, according to Prince George's County police.

Investigators say that Carter was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

