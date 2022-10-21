Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
kjan.com
Joint investigation nets 2 arrests on drug charges
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) — A joint investigation between the Ringgold, Taylor and Adams County Sheriff’s Offices, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a man and woman from Clearfield. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant that was executed on Saturday. Multiple items were recovered at a residence in the western edge of Ringgold County, along with controlled substances and paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
Man arrested in attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail. The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought […]
Missing Marion County Man Found Dead
(Marion County, IA) The search for a missing Oskaloosa man ends. Police say they found the body of Raymond Welch along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock yesterday morning. The incident remains under investigation. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
West Des Moines couple dies in Missouri car crash involving suspected drunk driver
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A West Des Moines couple was killed in a car accident in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles Sunday and officials are investigating with the other driver involved was drunk. The accident happened just after 2:00 Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of I-70. A crash report from the Missouri […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 25
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Shane Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. A minor motorist was traveling in the 1300 block of 310th Street when the motorist lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch. The minor reported a minor injury to the finger but was not transported by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating crash where driver suffered from a gunshot wound
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that's landed one man in a hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
Body of Oskaloosa man found near Lake Red Rock
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a missing man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Law enforcement identified the body of 41-year-old Raymond Welch, of Oskaloosa, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
kniakrls.com
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
KCCI.com
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
KCCI.com
Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
Fraud Fighters warning about latest scams at West Des Moines seminar
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s the latest scam or some old trick, scammers are always looking for their next victim. That’s why the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Fighters are hosting a seminar Monday at the West Des Moines Public Library. The United Way of Central Iowa is helping organize Monday’s event, which begins […]
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
Comments / 4