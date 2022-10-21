The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO