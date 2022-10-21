ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

President Joe Biden to visit Syracuse as part of Micron’s $100 billion announcement

By Andrew Donovan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVhRH_0ihxDhHZ00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden will visit Central New York on Thursday, Senator Chuck Schumer’s office confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Biden will see firsthand the community where Micron will invest $100 billion.

Majority Leader Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul jointly invited the President this week, who has since accepted.

The specific times and locations of Biden’s tour have not been shared.

It’s been more than two weeks since Schumer, Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Micron’s plan to build a computer chip “megfab” at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay.

Earlier this month, Biden visited IBM’s facility in Poughkeepsie to tout the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation also benefiting Micron’s project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant

MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
MARCY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale

TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Big Flats. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the […]
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM 18 News

$4.6 Million allocated to NY AG’s Office to help represent troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Governor Kathy Hochul announced money is being allocated to help represent New York State Troopers in cases where Extreme Risk Protection Orders are issued. Shortly after it was discovered that the alleged gunman who killed 10 people and injured 3 others in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo fell […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy