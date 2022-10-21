ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star CB Chris Peal commits to Georgia over Michigan

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ top cornerback targets of the 2023 class has committed elsewhere, as four-star Chris Peal announced on Sunday afternoon his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Providence Day School in North Carolina had a final four of Michigan, Georgia, NC State and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
SAGINAW, MI
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI

