Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major threat eliminated in five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ recruitment
The Michigan Wolverines are in the middle of their two biggest recruiting weekends of the season and spent the bye week making stops across the country to visit their top targets. But the most important news impacting Michigan may have been another school landing a player not on the Wolverines’ board.
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star CB Chris Peal commits to Georgia over Michigan
One of the Michigan Wolverines’ top cornerback targets of the 2023 class has committed elsewhere, as four-star Chris Peal announced on Sunday afternoon his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Providence Day School in North Carolina had a final four of Michigan, Georgia, NC State and...
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
Is Lansing the fastest growing city in Michigan?
Lansing is the capital of Michigan. I enjoy walking, running or biking the 17+ mile River Trail, paddling the Grand or Red Cedar rivers and find plenty of parks and open spaces. How do you think about its growing in recent years?
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
MIS, Faster Horses point fingers, deflect blame in lawsuit over three carbon monoxide deaths
Michigan International Speedway and concert promoter Live Nation Worldwide Inc. each are pointing fingers and deflecting blame in response to a lawsuit alleging their negligence contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of three men camping at the 2021 Faster Horses Festival. Live Nation, which stages the massive three-day country music...
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
