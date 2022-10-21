Read full article on original website
Swinney updates status of injured running back
During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of an injured running back. Swinney revealed following the Tigers’ win over Boston College on (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
sportstalksc.com
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gets the offer from #Gamecocks; what’s next for the Syracuse commitment
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will play in the biggest game of his high school career Friday night when his Bruins host crosstown rival West Florence. Both are unbeaten and the winner wins the region. There will be more big games for Sellers to come as his team moves through the playoffs.
Dino Babers Discusses Late Hit Call/No Call in Clemson Game
One point of contention from Syracuse's loss at Clemson amongst the Orange fan base was the inconsistency regarding late hit calls. In one instance, Syracuse's Elijah Fuentes was called for a late hit on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik while Garrett Shrader was pushed after going out of bounds ...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Joel Klatt Sends Clear Message On Clemson Football This Season
Clemson is one of six undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. At 8-0, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll just behind Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Despite their perfect record, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt stated Sunday that he ...
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title
Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Clemson falls in Herbstreit's top teams
Kirk Herbstreit has released his top teams after week 8. After having to rally to defeat Syracuse Herbstreit dropped the Tigers down a spot. Clemson fell a spot to No. 6 this week, being jumped by (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
DB target says Clemson is 'gonna be hard to beat' after visit
Three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Death Valley on Oct. 22. Barnes said to The Clemson Insider prior to his visit that he (...)
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
