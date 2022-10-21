ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AllSyracue

Dino Babers Discusses Late Hit Call/No Call in Clemson Game

One point of contention from Syracuse's loss at Clemson amongst the Orange fan base was the inconsistency regarding late hit calls. In one instance, Syracuse's Elijah Fuentes was called for a late hit on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik while Garrett Shrader was pushed after going out of bounds ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson

Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
96.9 WOUR

ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC

Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

