HS football: Monsignor Farrell retires the number of football great Tom Roche during pre-game ceremony
Oh sure, he always performed, especially in the biggest games at Monsignor Farrell. The star tailback was a two-time Advance All Star, but he wasn’t the kind of guy who’d brag about himself or thought he deserved special treatment. Farrell retired Roche’s No. 23 during an elaborate ceremony...
Permanent Part of History: Garvey's No. 32 second number to be retired in Marathon school history
Even when asked, Andra Garvey will defer questions about his Marathon record-setting 1997 campaign on the gridiron to the history books. “I don’t bring it up to my players, I usually let them figure it all out,” said Garvey, who in 1997 led the Dolphins to the playoffs rushing for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns which also garnered him the only State Player of the Year honors in Monroe County history. “If they say, ‘Hey what position did you play or what did you do,’...
