Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Fulshear HS vs. Foster HS volleyball on KPRC 2+
Watch the KPRC 2+ Volleyball Game of the Week between Fulshear HS and Foster HS on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured...
Click2Houston.com
Astros spirit, let's hear it -- er, see it: PHOTOS: Fans -- big and small -- share their smiles as Houston’s hometown boys head to the World Series
HOUSTON – Houston is celebrating and its fans are some of the best-dressed and most festive. Here are some of the stellar looks shared with us on Click2Pins.com of Houston Astros fans at their best. Don’t see your photos or videos here? Share it with us!
Click2Houston.com
The Rose Mobile Mammography Coach catching cancer early in women across southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Cassandra Tyson is a busy woman with a talent for making jewelry. Getting a mammogram wasn’t in her plans until one day she says she saw a sign. “Saw the bus in the parking lot right, right where I worked,” Tyson explained. The bus was...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days
This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!. Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
Click2Houston.com
📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️
HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas. The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Click2Houston.com
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors deliberating fate of man accused of murdering parents at SW Houston home in 2016
HOUSTON – Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his own parents when he was just a teen. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on whether the young man was capable of committing the crime of which he is accused.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans taunt Yankees on social media after 3-game win streak during ALCS
HOUSTON - Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game. This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New...
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Lewis & Maese ‘Sale At Sawyer’ a perfect stop for Houston bargain shoppers
HOUSTON – Lewis & Maese Auction House Showroom at Saywer Yards is a long-standing auction company that has recently relocated its current site at 1505 Sawyer Street to the Spring Branch area. And good news for bargain shoppers - in an effort to begin anew at the new space,...
