ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
GARDEN CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the Bayview Peninsula, Southold

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. This week, we’re looking at homes on the Bayview...
SOUTHOLD, NY
northforker.com

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

New York Mac & Cheese Fest

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
WANTAGH, NY
riverheadlocal

Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022

The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos

The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

“I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire

There are three constants in life: death, taxes and controversy over affordable housing in small towns. The latest example comes from Sag Harbor, where a proposed 79-unit, mixed-use development in the village center has divided residents. On one side are supporters of Conifer Realty’s development, and on the other side are critics led by the community group Save Sag Harbor, which sued last week to tank the project.
SAG HARBOR, NY
riverheadlocal

Halloween Fest ’22 packs downtown Riverhead

Downtown Riverhead was packed for Halloween Fest ’22 yesterday. The day’s activities included coffin races on Griffing Avenue, trick-or-treating along Main Street, pumpkin painting and the grand finale, a big after-dark parade featuring all sorts of ghouls, goblins, zombies and monsters. Throngs of spectators jammed the sidewalks from Griffing Avenue to East Avenue to watch the parade.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
riverheadlocal

Race car jumps barrier, overturns at Calverton drag racing event, injuring driver

A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Car Hauler Catches Fire on Major Hudson Valley Interstate [PIC]

Commercial-size car carrying trailers are often used to ship new or used cars from manufacturer to auto dealerships. They generally haul around 5 to 9 vehicles at a time, but are limited to an 80,000 pound weight cap under U.S. law. it can be a bit daunting getting stuck behind one of these massive vehicles, particularly on a narrow road where visibility is limited.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride

North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
RIVERHEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy