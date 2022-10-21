Read full article on original website
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
northforker.com
What’s for sale on the Bayview Peninsula, Southold
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. This week, we’re looking at homes on the Bayview...
northforker.com
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
northforker.com
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
Rocky Point – Acres Of Private Beaches A Short Distance!
Large Hi Ranch with 1 to 2 bedroom apartment on lower level, Perfect Mother/Daughter or apartment with proper permits. Newer Ductless AC, SS appliances, roof, HW heater. Driveway fits 6 cars. Lower level has private entrance. Rocky Point SD. $529,000 | MLS #3433046. For more information click here.
therealdeal.com
“I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire
There are three constants in life: death, taxes and controversy over affordable housing in small towns. The latest example comes from Sag Harbor, where a proposed 79-unit, mixed-use development in the village center has divided residents. On one side are supporters of Conifer Realty’s development, and on the other side are critics led by the community group Save Sag Harbor, which sued last week to tank the project.
queenoftheclick.com
Baby – Missing Orange & White Cat in Bay Ridge
Baby is a missing orange tabby cat in Bay Ridge. He was last seen on Saturday, October 15th. Baby is three years old and he is missing from Ridge and 84th/85th Street.
Halloween Fest ’22 packs downtown Riverhead
Downtown Riverhead was packed for Halloween Fest ’22 yesterday. The day’s activities included coffin races on Griffing Avenue, trick-or-treating along Main Street, pumpkin painting and the grand finale, a big after-dark parade featuring all sorts of ghouls, goblins, zombies and monsters. Throngs of spectators jammed the sidewalks from Griffing Avenue to East Avenue to watch the parade.
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Race car jumps barrier, overturns at Calverton drag racing event, injuring driver
A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.
Car Hauler Catches Fire on Major Hudson Valley Interstate [PIC]
Commercial-size car carrying trailers are often used to ship new or used cars from manufacturer to auto dealerships. They generally haul around 5 to 9 vehicles at a time, but are limited to an 80,000 pound weight cap under U.S. law. it can be a bit daunting getting stuck behind one of these massive vehicles, particularly on a narrow road where visibility is limited.
longisland.com
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
Who was the Long Island serial killer and were they ever caught?
PERPETRATOR who killed more than a dozen victims over the course of two decades is often dubbed the Gilgo Beach Killer or the Craigslist Ripper. The victims' remains were uncovered in Long Island after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert resulted in a police search of the area along the Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County.
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School
A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school. The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School. According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
