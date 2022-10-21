Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician. On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.
'The Loneliest Time' showcases Carly Rae Jepsen's versatility
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) California, it crossed my mind once we were pressed into the... STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Carly Rae Jepsen first broke through about a decade ago with a song called "Call Me Maybe," which is basically a perfect three-minute pop song. But it didn't necessarily seem like she was going to have the crazy staying power that she has had. She has been remarkably consistent across the albums she's put out. So I was really excited to hear this new record, "The Loneliest Time." And the first thing that stood out for me about this record is how versatile she is and how many kind of different kinds of pop songs and different approaches to pop songs she takes on a record that still feels consistent.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Is the Final Horseman of the Tumblr-Era Revival
The dulcet clangs and synths of a Jack Antonoff-produced pop album are ringing through the air, Urban Outfitters is selling a new Arctic Monkeys LP, and American Apparel turtlenecks are cool again. What year is it? If you’ve started to feel some deja vu, you’re not alone. With the release of several long-anticipated albums from Taylor Swift, The 1975, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Arctic Monkeys, the Tumblr girl era is making its way to the stage, and ushering in a 2014 revival. The vibe shift that has long been foretold isn’t coming — it’s already here.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
SFGate
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Daniel Craig Steps Out in Rare Appearance with Daughter Ella at London 'Glass Onion' Premiere
Daniel Craig and his actress daughter posed together on the red carpet at the Glass Onion premiere during the BFI London Film Festival Daniel Craig hit the red carpet with a very special guest. On Sunday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor attended the European premiere of the film in London at the Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. Joining him on the red carpet was his daughter, actress Ella Loudon, 30. The actor posed happily in...
EW.com
The Surreal Life preview: That time Dennis Rodman gave Kim Coles a full-frontal wake-up call
Who among us hasn't awakened in an unfamiliar place and felt confused? Fortunately, when that happens to most of us, we're not (a) naked and (b) filming a reality TV show. In this exclusive preview from Monday's season premiere of The Surreal Life on VH1, the (in)famous housemates — singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton, basketball champion Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz — are clearly still getting used to living together. None more so than Rodman, who made quite the impression on Coles the night before.
Stevie Nicks Says She May Have Inspired the Prince Song ‘Raspberry Beret’
Stevie Nicks said she might have inspired the popular Prince song “Raspberry Beret.”
Ed Sheeran Reveals He Was ‘Hurt’ After Being Replaced By Billie Eilish On James Bond Soundtrack
Ed Sheeran got candid about a rather significant missed opportunity in his storied musical career. The “Shape Of You” singer, 31, revealed he had started to put pen to paper for the theme song on Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, when he got replaced by Billie Eilish! “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it,” he admitted on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.
EW.com
Glee Friday Listen Here
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play." This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.
EW.com
Breaking down all the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' music video
Taylor Swift's latest music video for her single "Bejeweled" is truly a sparkling treasure trove of Easter eggs. Fresh off the release of her record-breaking album Midnights, the "Anti-Hero" singer visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to reveal that she would be releasing a dazzling second music video for her song "Bejeweled."
Bride knits wedding dress for less than $300 and documents 45-day process
A Finland-based recent bride Veronika Lindberg Heino knitted her wedding dress for less than $300 and documented her entire 45-day process on YouTube.
Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video
Shakira’s awaited new single, “Monotonía” dropped late Wednesday. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features Ozuna and her bleeding heart. Shakira teased the release of her new song and clip over the past couple of weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it, featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background. The rest of the video continues to show her in the supermarket, only to have run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
EW.com
Is 9-1-1's Hen really leaving the 118? Watch a tense preview clip: 'You're not a firefighter anymore'
Hen's decision to leave her job as a firefighter paramedic to continue medical school is proving to have dire consequences right off the bat. In the final moments of last week's episode of 9-1-1, viewers saw Karen (Tracie Thoms) calling in a deadly explosion at her office. Tonight's episode, "Tomorrow", sees Hen (Aisha Hinds) rushing to the scene. Her son Denny (Declan Pratt) is safe and sound, but Karen is still in the building, and Bobby (Peter Krause) won't let her suit up and join her former 118 colleagues for the rescue.
EW.com
Lady Gaga joins Justin Timberlake on 'Saturday Night Live' season finale. Talk about a must-see!
What do you get when you combine one of Saturday Night Live's best hosts with one of Saturday Night Live's most interesting musical guests? Why, probably the most anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live in quite some time! Not only is the NBC sketch comedy series blessing us with a Tina Fey hosting stint May 7, but they're also closing the season with Justin Timberlake — with Lady Gaga as musical guest. That's right: The singer is set to return to the SNL stage for the first time since performing 2009, but I'm left hoping she'll also enjoy some comedic airtime during the show.
Taylor Swift Envisions Her Bratty Kids Fighting at Her Funeral, and Other Nightmares, in ‘Anti-Hero’ Video
Taylor Swift flashes forward to her funeral to watch her bratty kids bicker over her estate in the wild new music video for her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” The interstitial skit is just one facet of an endearingly goofy clip that, as Swift explained on Twitter, allowed her to let her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.” Swift also wrote and directed the music video. The “Anti-Hero” video starts with Swift in a horror movie-type situation, up late at night, haunted by two ghosts (though they do seem rather friendly). She then encounters her own worst enemy — another...
Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify streaming record
Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for “doing something mind blowing” as her new LP broke the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a single day. The pop-megastar’s latest offering, Midnights, was released on Friday. Less than 24 hours later the music streaming giant announced online that...
Comments / 0