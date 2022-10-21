ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Ars Technica

Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead

Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS Faces Shortages In Medication

