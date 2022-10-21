Read full article on original website
Rainbow Fentanyl Is A Real Threat, But Not Because People Are Giving It Out As Halloween Candy
The Halloween scaries are real with this one, yet experts point out there’s been no evidence that drug dealers are specifically targeting kids.
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Florida takes dramatic step to stem 'tidal wave' of fentanyl, sends dealer to prison for 30 years
A Florida man was hit with 30 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a woman — the latest example of the state's aggressive prosecution of drug dealers.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside of candy boxes were seized at LAX
About 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in popular candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, authorities said.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Ars Technica
Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead
Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
Cops say child died from THC gummies. Here’s what experts say about marijuana overdoses
A physician told Virginia detectives the death could have been prevented if a medical intervention had happened shortly after ingestion, according to officials.
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
Man says his drink can cure insomnia, alcoholism, PTSD. Feds say it’s dangerous
The product contains Phenibut HCL, an “unsafe food additive,” according to the government.
West Virginia, Ohio families sue Amazon for allegedly selling product that led to 2 teens’ deaths by suicide
This article discusses a teenager who died by suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A family from Milton, West […]
Officials: Virginia mom charged in son's THC gummy death
The mother told police that only one gummy containing CBD, which does not cause a high, was left when her son accessed the jar.
CVS Faces Shortages In Medication
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
