ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

LA Tech ranked No. 2 in Louisiana on USNWR Best Global Universities list

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana Tech University was ranked No. 2 public university in the State of Louisiana among the top 2,00 universities in the world on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities list. Collaboration, within our University and with...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Journal Services (and all-around cool guy) Teddy Allen awarded proclamation

What started as a normal pregame show for Louisiana Tech football turned into a very nice moment for legendary writer Teddy Allen as State Representative Chris Turner from District 12 in Louisiana awarded a proclamation to Allen in a surprise fashion. “People don’t fully know what Teddy does behind the...
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

SAU senior tennis player claims third flight title in GAC Individual Championships

RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University senior, Lena Milosevic, claimed a flight title at the Great American Conference Individual Championships on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This makes 3 flight titles for Milosevic in her career. Milosevic beat out Southeastern’s Vanessa Nitu 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
High School Football PRO

El Dorado, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Camden Fairview High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CAMDEN, AR
cenlanow.com

Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police

UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
RUSTON, LA
Vicksburg Post

LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge

Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
VICKSBURG, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dorm check leads to arrests

Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store. Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room; Ouachita Parish men behind bars

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy