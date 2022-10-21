Read full article on original website
LA Tech ranked No. 2 in Louisiana on USNWR Best Global Universities list
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana Tech University was ranked No. 2 public university in the State of Louisiana among the top 2,00 universities in the world on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities list. Collaboration, within our University and with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Journal Services (and all-around cool guy) Teddy Allen awarded proclamation
What started as a normal pregame show for Louisiana Tech football turned into a very nice moment for legendary writer Teddy Allen as State Representative Chris Turner from District 12 in Louisiana awarded a proclamation to Allen in a surprise fashion. “People don’t fully know what Teddy does behind the...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
KNOE TV8
Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
El Dorado’s DaAndra Burns takes SBLive Arkansas Athlete of the Week honors (Oct. 10-16)
DeAndra Burns, El Dorado football El Dorado senior wide receiver DaAndra Burns captured SBLive Arkansas Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 10-16 with 45 percent of the fan vote. Burns racked up 10,238 votes. Dalen Blanchard, a Magnolia running back, took second with just over 33 percent of ...
cenlanow.com
SAU senior tennis player claims third flight title in GAC Individual Championships
RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University senior, Lena Milosevic, claimed a flight title at the Great American Conference Individual Championships on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This makes 3 flight titles for Milosevic in her career. Milosevic beat out Southeastern’s Vanessa Nitu 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Arkansas...
El Dorado, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Inktober event happening tonight in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Mitch in the Morning gives details on an event happening tonight, that allow kids to create cartoon characters. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
cenlanow.com
Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
KNOE TV8
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
Vicksburg Post
LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge
Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
KNOE TV8
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store. Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room; Ouachita Parish men behind bars
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and […]
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
cenlanow.com
Search warrant lands Monroe man in jail for 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm, authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant for a residence on Ticheli Road in Monroe, La. During the search, authorities located two pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, and a .45 caliber pistol. According to authorities,...
Louisiana man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the owner of the residence, 29-year-old Devin Verlin Britton. As authorities advised Britton of the complaint, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the residence.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
