Entre Commercial Realty, LLC has recently completed a long term, single tenant, net lease in Huntley, Illinois. The new construction facility will be built as part of a three-building portfolio and is one of the only facilities to offer maintenance and trailer parking in the northwest suburbs. The building will be utilized by the tenant as their new corporate headquarters, offering them 40,800 square feet equipped with eight maintenance bays, four docks, and over 120 trailer stalls for their trucking fleet. Entre was able to procure the tenant through aggressive marketing and offering a rare asset, which allows for transportation and truck maintenance along the I-90 Corridor in Huntley, Illinois. The building is currently in development and will be delivered in Q4 2022.

HUNTLEY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO