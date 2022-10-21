Read full article on original website
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
harkeraquila.com
Humans of Harker: Taking kicks and taking risks
The game clock ticks down to its last seconds. The championship game and 2015 Morgan Hill District Cup title now rely on Krish Maniar (12). He secures the soccer ball between his feet and kicks it straight toward the net, praying for the first-ever goal of his soccer career, and the win, of course.
thecomeback.com
San José State postpones football game after player’s tragic death
Following the tragic passing of freshman running back Camdan McWright on Friday morning, Saturday’s college football game between San José State and New Mexico State has been postponed. The news was confirmed by New Mexico State on Friday evening. The Aggies announced the decision on their athletic website.
Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright
SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SFGate
San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
College football player dies at 18 after being hit by school bus
The college football community is mourning the sudden loss of San Jose State running back Camdan McWright. McWright was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter and died on Friday, the school confirmed to KTVU (San Jose). San Jose police said the accident occurred at 6:51 a.m. ...
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
SJSU freshman football player killed in school bus crash while riding electric scooter: Police
A freshman SJSU football player was killed Friday morning after colliding into a school bus with students on board while riding an electric scooter, police say. No one else was injured in the accident.
Sierra snowstorm to bring strong winds to the Bay Area
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
everythingsouthcity.com
Memorial Go-Fund-Me for South San Francisco High School Graduate Kevin Lee
Public post from Kevin’s sister, Mary Snell. Please keep Kevin’s family in your prayers and donate if you can via the go-fund-me link HERE. More information will follow as arrangements are made. On Monday, Oct. 17th Kevin A Lee a beloved husband and father passed away in Belmont,...
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." The post Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose appeared first on What Now SF: The Best Source For San Francisco News.
NWS announces Bay Area Frost Advisory for Sunday night
Grab your pumpkin spiced lattes because the fall weather is officially here, and the National Weather Service is letting Bay Area residents know that frost could be on the way.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
calmatters.network
Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s
Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
