PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lippincott twins thrive on Thomas Jefferson volleyball court, football field
One competes in volleyball in the fall; the other plays football. But there’s a connection between the two whether in the gym or on the gridiron. Thomas Jefferson juniors Eliah and Elias Lippincott are twins who celebrated their 17th birthdays in late August. “Elias and I have always been...
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Volleyball Injury News
A high school volleyball story is now making the rounds on social media. According to reports, a high school volleyball player has suffered an injury after getting hit in the face with a powerful spike. The spike was reportedly made by a transgender athlete playing for the opposing team. "Watch...
10 Mid-Valley volleyball and soccer prep teams to watch in the playoffs
The 2022 OSAA state playoffs for volleyball and soccer are quickly approaching, and many teams across the Mid-Valley will be looking to add another title to their trophy case while others will be looking to make history with their first-ever. Volleyball is scheduled first with round one of the state...
Yes kids, your mom was on the football team
Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48. While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker. One day at school, after the season had already...
Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Nine
Irish Breakdown looks at the top performances of Notre Dame's commits from the past weekend of high school football action
Picayune Item
PRC soccer program ready to kick the season into gear
First year head coach of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Cody Mikell is looking to set the boys and girls soccer programs up for playoff success. The boys soccer team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen. Last season the team finished 13-7 overall (4-2 District) and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys are a competitive group that pushes one another everyday.
Girls Hockey Night highlights sport not just for boys
Hockey season is back in full swing in Colorado, but Friday night's avalanche game feels a little different."We are here as part of girls and women in hockey month," said Patty Stanfield, who plays with the Denver Women's Hockey League. The Avalanche hosted its 3rd annual Girls Hockey Night to empower and inspire girls of all ages to play and enjoy the sport. Stanfield and her 3-year-old daughter Molly were able to play on the ice rink before and after the game. "I think that it's amazing that someone as young as Molly, can get out there and skate and...
