Hockey season is back in full swing in Colorado, but Friday night's avalanche game feels a little different."We are here as part of girls and women in hockey month," said Patty Stanfield, who plays with the Denver Women's Hockey League. The Avalanche hosted its 3rd annual Girls Hockey Night to empower and inspire girls of all ages to play and enjoy the sport. Stanfield and her 3-year-old daughter Molly were able to play on the ice rink before and after the game. "I think that it's amazing that someone as young as Molly, can get out there and skate and...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO