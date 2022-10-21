ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Yes kids, your mom was on the football team

Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48. While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker. One day at school, after the season had already...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Picayune Item

PRC soccer program ready to kick the season into gear

First year head coach of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Cody Mikell is looking to set the boys and girls soccer programs up for playoff success. The boys soccer team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen. Last season the team finished 13-7 overall (4-2 District) and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys are a competitive group that pushes one another everyday.
CARRIERE, MS
CBS Denver

Girls Hockey Night highlights sport not just for boys

Hockey season is back in full swing in Colorado, but Friday night's avalanche game feels a little different."We are here as part of girls and women in hockey month," said Patty Stanfield, who plays with the Denver Women's Hockey League. The Avalanche hosted its 3rd annual Girls Hockey Night to empower and inspire girls of all ages to play and enjoy the sport. Stanfield and her 3-year-old daughter Molly were able to play on the ice rink before and after the game. "I think that it's amazing that someone as young as Molly, can get out there and skate and...
DENVER, CO

