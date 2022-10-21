Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

yup I knew DeSantis was breaking the law by arresting those people with prison records accused of voting fraud.... DeSantis needs to go to jail for illegally arresting those people!
From the article... The Secretary of State VERIFIED the application and "issued a voter ID card to Mr wood"...Does this means that the Florida Secretary of State is complicit in a conspiracy to commit voter fraud?
Why is it so hard to follow the law? All these elected or appointed officials become crooks and criminals. Ethics and morals are cheap these days. So is integrity.
