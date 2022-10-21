ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Rosie Pena
4d ago

yup I knew DeSantis was breaking the law by arresting those people with prison records accused of voting fraud.... DeSantis needs to go to jail for illegally arresting those people!

C'mon America
2d ago

From the article... The Secretary of State VERIFIED the application and "issued a voter ID card to Mr wood"...Does this means that the Florida Secretary of State is complicit in a conspiracy to commit voter fraud?

AP_000903.602eaa0144544faeb906f8f06b29ebb8.0134
4d ago

Why is it so hard to follow the law? All these elected or appointed officials become crooks and criminals. Ethics and morals are cheap these days. So is integrity.

Law & Crime

