Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Snack on chips from a different country at United Provisions
Your next snack attack could come from another country at United Provisions.
Autism Support Now aims to provide quality care for autism patients
About one in 44 children are now identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder, according to the CDC. Autism Support Now aims to provide quality care for autism patients.
Blair's Social Second: What is your best chili recipe? Beans or no beans?
Blair's Social Second: What is your best chili recipe? Beans or no beans?
Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late
Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are
What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for Children of St. Louis, St. Jude Day at White Rabbit, Rockin' for Ranken Jordan, Recovery resources
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for Children of St. Louis, St. Jude Day at White Rabbit, Rockin' for Ranken Jordan, Recovery resources
5 things to know about the new Costco opening in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The fourth Costco store in the St. Louis region opened Tuesday at 8685 Olive Blvd., part of the $211 million Market at Olive redevelopment at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard. As with Costco's three other St. Louis-area stores, the 16-acre University City location will have...
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
'You can't save what you don't love': Carol Daniel reflects on St. Louis school shooting and how violence impacts us
Carol Daniel sat down with DGS to talk about the shooting that occurred at the Central Visual and Performing Arts school on Monday. Carol was on KMOX’s airwaves as the situation was happening, watching live and listening as more information came in.
Heaven or Hell Fashion Experience is at the Angad Arts Hotel
ST. LOUIS — Pick a side – it all ends up in the same place. Have a great time at the Angad Arts Hotel this Sunday!. It’s the Heaven or Hell Fashion Experience put on by The Woke Brand. Guests will see a twisty runway, along with tons of performance artists. It’s a fashion show like none other!
Student recounts texting family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a high school in south St. Louis on Monday morning. One student said he texted, "'I love you all. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm sorry if I'm gone.'".
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
After a recent spike in smash-and-grab thefts in the St. Louis area, one local artist is stepping up to support a business that was recently targeted.
The Only Facial will take expert care of your skin!
ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change, so does our skin. The business, Only Facial, has two locations. Their locations provide dermaplaning and facials tailored to each individual’s skin type and concerns. Owners and estheticians, Jill Alaimo and Katy Allison, joined Studio STL to show off their innovative...
Warner’s Warm-Up Coat Collection takes place Monday, Oct. 24
It might have warmed up over the weekend, but winter is still on its way.
New round of testing begins at Jana Elementary
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the community around Jana Elementary School deserved a second opinion after a report showed high levels of contamination from radioactive waste from Coldwater Creek, which is near the school.
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
Army Corps of Engineers testing 'not a good faith act,' Jana parents say
FLORISSANT, Mo. — "We believe this Monday morning going in after kicking out all the kids and the teachers by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Energy, is not a good faith act," Ashley Bernaugh tells 5 On Your Side. "We believe it is only to discredit and diminish the kinds of concerns that the public has already brought to bear."
Loved ones remember teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Jean Kuczka was a health and physical education teacher at CVPA, where she'd worked since 2008.
Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of St. Louis City due to low power at a water treatment plant. City officials tell News 4 the advisory is precautionary and applies to parts of north, south and west St. Louis, so far no contamination has been detected, officials say. The affected areas are:
Tim’s Travels: Have an owl-ing good time at World Bird Sanctuary’s Owl-O-Ween
ST. LOUIS — Take flight with the owls at the World Bird Sanctuary during their Owl-O-Ween event this weekend. It’s a fun-filled Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Learn about owls, do some crafts and play game all while learning about the spookiest feathered friends!
