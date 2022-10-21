ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Coshocton Tribune

River View Board of Education notes

WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
VISTA.Today

Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.  
Physics World

Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning

Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Courier News

5 mistakes parents make in the college application process | College Connection

Parents walk a fine line when it comes to their children and college applications. Getting too involved will earn the title of “helicopter parent” and give your child the impression that you doubt their abilities. Leaving everything to the student and hoping for the best – well that’s quite risky! There are ways parents can help, as well as common mistakes they should seek to avoid.
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
geteducated.com

Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs

Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
HackerNoon

Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely

In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
bestcolleges.com

Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
The Suburban Times

First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College

Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
TACOMA, WA
usatales.com

What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?

An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
iheart.com

College Enrollment Declines For Third Consecutive Year

College enrollment in the United States has fallen for the third straight year. The latest report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed fall 2022 enrollment declined by 1.1% from fall 2021. Freshmen enrollment was down 1.5% overall, with a 5.6% drop in highly selective institutions. Those same colleges...

