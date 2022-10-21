Let me start by saying that I don’t take a lot of pleasure in bashing movies. It’s not that much fun, it’s not something that’s conducive to telling a story, and it’s not fair because each movie takes a lot of work to complete. But, here it goes. Hocus Pocus 2 was miles beyond the original movie and not in a good way. Back in 1993, the Sanderson sisters were a great deal of fun since they were evil in a comical manner, they were ridiculous in a lot of ways, but they were watchable since they leaned heavily into the idea of being evil witches that didn’t care if they caused harm or sucked the souls from young children to expand their own lives. They were evil without apology, and they worshipped Satan, for crying loud, and yet this all fit well into a kids’ movie since Disney hadn’t yet started going woke, and jokes were still funny, and acting was still allowed to be a little edgier and raw, and the first movie, in general, was a good time if one enjoyed that kind of thing. In other words, the sequel took on the woke approach and somehow is still being lauded as one of the best movies made this year. But the truth, if anyone is willing to tell it, is that humanizing the witches, the villains, was another misstep in a long, broken line of missteps that Disney has taken at this point.

