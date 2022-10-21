Read full article on original website
Who Made the Anonymous $1 Million Donation to Iona College?
Donation made to support strategic initiatives of university president; eager to inspire other. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
Race car jumps barrier, overturns at Calverton drag racing event, injuring driver
A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.
Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage
It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30
T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School
A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school. The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School. According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
Arrest for trademark counterfeiting
Nassau County Police arrested a Smithtown woman for allegedly selling counterfeited merchandise at her Plainview boutique. According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. According to police, Lindsay Castelli, 31, was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
