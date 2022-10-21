A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO