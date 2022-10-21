Read full article on original website
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) absent on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday. Gage's second straight missed practice is not a good sign towards his Week Eight availability for Thursday night. In a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens' defense allowing 31.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers, expect Scotty Miller or Julio Jones (knee) if active to see more snaps if Gage is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Mark Andrews (knee) DNP on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. After a knee injury forced Andrews to miss two practices last week, Baltimore's star tight end sat out on Tuesday. In a potential matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense allowing 11.5 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, expect Isaiah Likely to see more volume if Andrews is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (knee) limited again on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Edwards remained limited at practice on Tuesday with a knee injury. Barring a setback, he appears to be on track to face Tampa Bay on Thursday. Wednesday's injury report will provide his official injury designation for Thursday. Our models expect Edwards to handle 11.1 carries against the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (foot) as probable for Wednesday's game against Denver
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been listed as probable in every game so far this season with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project James to score 45.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7
Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams playing with Oklahoma City's bench unit on Tuesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will play off the bench after Aaron Wiggins was chosen as Tuesday's starter. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) questionable for Wednesday's contest versus 76ers
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a one-game absence with a right ankle sprain. Barnes' availability remains in limbo on Wednesday. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes if Barnes is ruled out against a Philly unit allowing a 114.7 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
