Student loan forgiveness application is live, nearly 100 fights in Columbus City Schools
Student loan forgiveness is finally here!
It took me only a matter of minutes to apply for student loan forgiveness. In fact, it took me less time to fill out the application than it normally takes me to order takeout online.
Review session:
The student loan forgiveness application is officially live for the more than 40 million Americans who qualify for debt cancellation.
In August, Biden announced he was canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year (or $250,000 for married couples) and as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.
Borrowers must have federally held student loans, not private ones, to qualify. This one-time student loan forgiveness application will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.
Read Sheridan's story about how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
Extra Credit:
- Sheridan wrote a story about how Vimal Buck, a senior researcher and director of cybersecurity at Ohio State University’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, and a team of researchers are studying new ways to protect autonomous manufacturing systems.
- Reporter Danae King wrote about how work started last week on renovations to St. Mary School in German Village. The project is expected to cost $18 million, with another $2 million planned to go to an endowed scholarship for students. Fundraisers announced they have raised $18.6 million so far.
- Columbus City Schools had 97 fights, 34 assaults, 10 reports of drug and alcohol incidents involving students, and 31 other incidents (involving such things as vape pens, mace and lighters) from Aug. 29 through Sept. 28. Read my story about the district's major incidents.
- The Columbus Education Association will investigate whether members crossed the picket line during the union's three-day strike in August. Read Sheridan's story about CEA's decision to investigate if any of its members worked during the strike.
