Student loan forgiveness application is live, nearly 100 fights in Columbus City Schools

By Megan Henry, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Good morning Columbus!

Student loan forgiveness is finally here!

It took me only a matter of minutes to apply for student loan forgiveness. In fact, it took me less time to fill out the application than it normally takes me to order takeout online.

Review session:

The student loan forgiveness application is officially live for the more than 40 million Americans who qualify for debt cancellation.

In August, Biden announced he was canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year (or $250,000 for married couples) and as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Borrowers must have federally held student loans, not private ones, to qualify. This one-time student loan forgiveness application will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.

Read Sheridan's story about how to apply for student loan forgiveness.

Extra Credit:

Megan Henry

Email: mhenry@dispatch.com

Twitter: @megankhenry

