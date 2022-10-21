ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nexus Underwriting US Announces Senior Appointment to Lead New Specialty Casualty Division

Leading independent specialty Managing General Agent, Nexus Underwriting (“Nexus”), announced today the appointment of Christof Bentele as President of their new Specialty Casualty business. Christof is a global market leader and has run specialty casualty teams at Aon, JLT group and, most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was a director within the Alternative Risk business.
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?

An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.

