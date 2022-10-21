Read full article on original website
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
2022 World Series: Schedule, How to Watch, Odds
2022 World Series: Schedule, how to watch, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, Halloween is approaching. That means late-October has arrived and a baseball champion will soon be crowned. The Fall Classic is set to begin this week with the Philadelphia Phillies taking...
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
MLB Rumors: Giants Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes' to Land Aaron Judge
Report: Giants will do 'whatever it takes' to land Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MLB offseason has yet to begin and the free agent rumors already are heating up for the Giants. San Francisco is rumored to be a potential suitor for New York Yankees slugger Aaron...
Phillies World Series: Aaron Nola Likely to Start Game 1 Over Zack Wheeler
Phillies leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night in Houston, manager Rob Thomson told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94WIP Midday Show Tuesday.
Phillies 2022 World Series Home Tickets Double in Price Ahead of Game 1
How expensive Phillies vs. Astros World Series tickets prices are originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The annual Fall Classic is 72 hours away with the Houston Astros set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. The Phillies were ironically the last team to beat the Astros this...
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series
Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
Bryce Harper Wins NLCS MVP After Sending Phillies to World Series in Fairy Tale Fashion
Bryce Harper gets more than NLCS MVP award: 'Take this, bro, this is your time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jose Alvarado had just put up a zero in the top of the eighth inning to keep the Phillies within a run. J.T. Realmuto trotted off the field, removed...
Report: White Sox Manager Candidate Joe Espada Finalist for Marlins Job
White Sox manager candidate Espada finalist for Marlins job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A White Sox managerial candidate is reportedly a finalist for another team's opening. According to MLB insider and the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Astros bench coach Joe Espada is one of four finalists for...
World Series 2022: Homefield advantage paves way for MMP watch parties for Games 3, 4, and maybe 5
New round of baseball, but same drill as the ALCS. We have your connection to vouchers to see the middle three games of the World Series.
Astros Sweep Yankees, Advance to Play Phillies in World Series
Astros sweep Yankees, advance to play Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the...
How Did the Bears Out-Scheme the Patriots? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Explain
How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Florio, Simms explain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played a complete game on Monday night in their win over the Patriots. From the offense to the defense and even special teams, Chicago was in total control throughout the night. Justin...
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
