Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
The lineup Tottenham could start against Sporting CP in the Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City: Player ratings as draw suits both teams
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund & Man City as Erling Haaland faces former club.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Player ratings as inspired Messi hits brace
Match report and player ratings as PSG decimate Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to dominant win
Match report and player ratings as Barcelona make light work of Athletic Club.
Christmas, Boxing Day & New Year football 2022/23 TV schedule - Premier League
The Premier League have announced the TV schedule for the 2022/23 festive period.
Arsenal’s best start to a Premier League season
When was Arsenal's best start to a Premier League season? The 2022/23 side have made an excellent start and recorded the most points through ten games by any Arsenal side.
The most assists in a single Premier League season
The player who has recorded the most assists in a single Premier League season.
Transfer rumours: Man City interested in Havertz; Maignan approached by Man Utd
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Mike Maignan, Harry Kane, Youssoufa Moukoko & more.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Man Utd & Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to part ways - Cody Gakpo eyed as replacement
Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are prepared to part ways following a recent fall out between the player and manager Erik ten Hag, though the method of
Wilfried Zaha: Champions League clubs eyeing free transfer amid contract standoff
Wilfried Zaha is assessing his future options with less than a year left on his deal with Crystal Palace and is the subject of heavy interest from several of Europe's top sides, 90min understands.
West Ham impressed by Eredivisie duo as scouts hunt for midfield targets
West Ham impressed by Edson Alvarez and Ibrahim Sangare as the club identify potential midfield transfer targets.
Federico Valverde & Luka Modric to miss RB Leipzig game
Federico Valverde is expected to miss the Champions League game against Leipzig with a knock.
The best goals of the MLS Conference Semi-Finals - ranked
The 2022 MLS Conference Semi-Finals are through, and players absolutely did not disappoint. In the West, we saw Austin FC defeat FC Dallas and a playoff rendition of El Trafico, where Chicho Arango stunned in the 93rd minute to seal the 3-2 victory over LA Galaxy and advance to the finals. Over in the East, the reigning MLS champions triumphed over CF Montreal 3-1 and the Philadelphia Union narrowly win 1-0 against FC Cincinnati.
Durham vs Man Utd - Conti Cup preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Durham vs Man Utd in the Continental Cup group stage - 26 October 2022.
Champions League roundup 25/10/22: Real Madrid stunned; Juventus out; Milan on verge of knockouts
AC Milan are on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockouts for the first time in nine years.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Graham Potter explains Marc Cucurella's 'up and down' start at Chelsea
Graham Potter has opened up on Marc Cucurella's early struggles at Chelsea, since moving from Brighton.
90min
979
Followers
11K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0