Pineville, LA

Pineville Police officer arrested after investigation into evidence theft

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago

A Pineville Police Department officer has been arrested after being accused of theft of evidence.

A news release from the department Friday stated officials had been made aware of an allegation of evidence theft within the department.

Louisiana State Police investigators were asked to conduct an investigation. The department was notified Friday that the officer has been arrested.

A State Police news release identified the officer as Donald A. Goff, 31. It said he was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office and theft of more than $5,000.

According to that release, the department told State Police investigators that an evidence envelope with $5,000 was stolen from its criminal investigations bureau.

Police:Alexandria pedestrian's death ruled an accident, not a hit and run

Cruelty arrests:2 Pineville residents arrested after injured baby tests positive for drugs

Goff has been placed on administrative leave, the release said.

Online Rapides Parish jail records show Goff, an Alexandria resident, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. He was released about 35 minutes later on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation remains open.

