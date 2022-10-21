Read full article on original website
Related
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked
After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
Alexis Mac Allister signs Brighton contract extension
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has signed a contract extension until 2025.
Tottenham remain confident Harry Kane will sign new contract
Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Harry Kane will commit his long-term future to the club and want to reach an agreement over a new contract in early 2023, 90min understands.
Ben Bender reflects on his breakthrough in Charlotte FC's inaugural season
Exclusive - Ben Bender speaks to 90min about his first year in Major League Soccer with Charlotte FC.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City: Player ratings as draw suits both teams
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund & Man City as Erling Haaland faces former club.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Champions League
Predicting the Bayern Munich lineup to face Barcelona in the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Player ratings as inspired Messi hits brace
Match report and player ratings as PSG decimate Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
The lineup Tottenham could start against Sporting CP in the Champions League.
Nico Estevez 'proud' as FC Dallas prove the doubters wrong in 2022
FC Dallas exited the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 defeat to rivals Austin FC on Sunday evening, but in the grand scheme of things, that'll do little to dampen the new-found optimism around the club. After years of underinvestment and missing out on the post-season in 2021, finishing 11th...
Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues reach Champions League knockouts
Match report and player ratings as Chelsea see off Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.
Wilfried Zaha: Champions League clubs eyeing free transfer amid contract standoff
Wilfried Zaha is assessing his future options with less than a year left on his deal with Crystal Palace and is the subject of heavy interest from several of Europe's top sides, 90min understands.
Matt Doherty admits Tottenham move was 'a bit of an ego thing'
Matt Doherty admits that his 2020 transfer to Tottenham from Wolves, as well as conversations with Jose Mourinho, boosted his ego.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 13
The best goals from gameweek 13 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Marc Skinner press conference: Conti Cup team news, Durham's strengths, transfer plans
Marc Skinner press conference: Everything the Man Utd manager said ahead of facing Durham in the Continental Cup.
Champions League roundup 25/10/22: Real Madrid stunned; Juventus out; Milan on verge of knockouts
AC Milan are on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockouts for the first time in nine years.
Austin FC 2-1 FC Dallas: Djitte & Driussi set up Western Conference Final clash with LAFC
Austin FC booked their place in the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 win over Texas rivals FC Dallas on Sunday evening. Having already seen off Real Salt Lake on penalties in their MLS Cup Playoffs debut, the Verde and Black were the heavy favorites in front of another sold-out crowd at Q2 Stadium.
Chelsea to hire Monaco director Laurence Stewart
Chelsea have agreed to hire Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart.
Federico Valverde & Luka Modric to miss RB Leipzig game
Federico Valverde is expected to miss the Champions League game against Leipzig with a knock.
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to dominant win
Match report and player ratings as Barcelona make light work of Athletic Club.
90min
979
Followers
11K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0