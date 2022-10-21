Read full article on original website
Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts
Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.
NFL
Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's
It has been a bumpy road so far for the Colts this season. With a dull tie in the regular-season opener followed by an ugly loss, the narrative had seemingly been written two weeks into September. Indianapolis appeared to be a team that was primed to struggle throughout the year.
Titans appear to have ended the Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis
For the time being, it appears the Tennessee Titans have put the final nail in the coffin of the possibly short-lived Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger would be taking over the starting duties under center for Indianapolis for the rest of the season.
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
What is the future of the NFL in London?
"There's no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said.
Watch: Will Levis Reflects on Bye Week, Looks Ahead to Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' Tuesday practice ahead of its matchup against No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. Levis reflected on the bye week, his health, what he sees out of Tennessee's defense, his relationship with Vols QB Hendon ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
NBC Sports
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9
The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with a shoulder sprain and will not practice this week, which thrusts veteran Nick Foles into the backup quarterback spot behind Ehlinger. Even when Ryan is back to health, reports suggest that Ehlinger will be the starter.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Isaiah Wynn, Christian Barmore Out Vs. Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones officially is active for the New England Patriots Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears. One of his starting offensive linemen is not. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn will not play against Chicago after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Veteran Marcus Cannon is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8
The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The New England Patriots and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The...
