Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
Lettuce Shortage Affecting School Lunches throughout Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A lettuce shortage is affecting school lunches throughout Lakes Area schools. Detroit Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Mark Jenson says his food service director informed him recently that California’s lettuce crop was recently wiped out and Arizona doesn’t harvest their lettuce crop for another month. “I guess if you go into stores, there’s none, you can’t get salad.”
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
Moorhead street to close amid sewer project
(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
New York Times writer takes a “completely unexpected” trip to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A New York Times writer visits Fargo and is surprised by what she found when she got here. Danielle Braff and her 13-year-old daughter planned a trip to Fargo because of their love for crime stories and associated the city with the movie. Her article...
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
Sign Solutions USA opens new facility in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A celebration is underway at Sign Solutions USA and DFC as they cut the ribbon on phase one of their new 37-acre campus and 100,000 square foot facility located in West Fargo’s industrial park. The new building will be home to Sign...
Shooting Reported East of Erhard
There has been a report of a shooting east of Erhard near the intersection of County Road 24 and 27. Not much is know at this time but, there has been reports that do to the victims condition an air flight was requested. This is a developing story and we...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
