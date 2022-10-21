ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close

A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls

Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed

Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash

BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Cyber Attack Suspected as Cause of Sunday's Erie County 911 Issue

A cyber attack is suspected as the cause of the issue that prevented cell phone and other wireless users from dialing 911 to reach Erie County dispatchers, county public safety officials told Erie News Now on Monday. We're told it started with a non-initialized or deactivated phone number calling into...
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Department of Health Releases COVID-19 Precautions for Halloween

The Erie County Department of Health has released their recommended COVID-19 precautions for Halloween activities this year. The Erie County Department of Health said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID is to stay up to date with vaccination and boosters. Other recommendations to prevent the spread of...
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations

We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?

There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
ERIE, PA

