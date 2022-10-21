Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
erienewsnow.com
Cathedral Prep Celebrates the Opening of the Salata Technology & Innovation Center
Cathedral Prep celebrated the opening of the new Salata Technology & Innovation Center. The new addition's dedicated to Cathedral Prep graduate and project donor Jean Eric Salata and his family. "All of the new technology that was provided and everything is really just going to set the bar higher for...
erienewsnow.com
Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close
A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
erienewsnow.com
Officials Investigate Sunday Night's Service Denial Attack in Erie County
More information has been released on what is being called the Service Denial Attack in Erie County. The attack prompted an investigation after cell phone users were not able to call the 911 Center in case of an emergency. On Sunday night, for nearly two hours, Erie County safety officials...
erienewsnow.com
Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
erienewsnow.com
Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed
Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
erienewsnow.com
No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township
No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
erienewsnow.com
Cyber Attack Suspected as Cause of Sunday's Erie County 911 Issue
A cyber attack is suspected as the cause of the issue that prevented cell phone and other wireless users from dialing 911 to reach Erie County dispatchers, county public safety officials told Erie News Now on Monday. We're told it started with a non-initialized or deactivated phone number calling into...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Removes Another Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Commission Board Member
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed another board member from the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission. On Monday, Davis announced that he is removing board member Adrienne Dixon from the commission. It comes just five days after Davis removed Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation CEO Gerald Blanks from the...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Releases COVID-19 Precautions for Halloween
The Erie County Department of Health has released their recommended COVID-19 precautions for Halloween activities this year. The Erie County Department of Health said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID is to stay up to date with vaccination and boosters. Other recommendations to prevent the spread of...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations
We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
erienewsnow.com
Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?
There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
Comments / 0