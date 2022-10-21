BLOOMSBURG- Bloomsburg Police received calls Oct. 8 into Oct. 9 about graffiti in students’ homes. Additional calls were then made reporting burglary and vandalism. Police believe the suspects of the crimes to be two males shown in the security footage. Bloomsburg students who live in the houses on East Ridge Avenue and 100 block of Iron Street were asleep when their homes were broken into and vandalized. Items such as a MacBook, speaker, T.V., car, Xbox, and an oven were destroyed. Racial slurs were spray painted on the walls. Condiments were thrown on walls and poured onto the items that were broke. Students’ hamster was also reported missing at the time of these events.

