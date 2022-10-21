Read full article on original website
Three in custody on armed robbery charges
This article was updated at 3:54 p.m. to include the name of a 16-year-old suspect who was charged as an adult. Mugshots of the two suspects provided by the Williamsport Bureau of Police have been added to the article. Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is facing several felony charges for the alleged armed robbery of two people in Williamsport Monday. Nyreese Talibba Turner of Williamsport, Aajujuan Johnson, 16, of...
Three teens arrested in armed robbery investigation
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers said […]
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
Woman arrested after standoff in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after police say she threatened officers with a taser and barricaded herself in her home Sunday night in Jim Thorpe. Police responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a juvenile being threatened with a knife. […]
fox8tv.com
4 Yr Old Killed By Car
State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
Man used weapon to threaten woman
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man is facing several charges for allegedly threatening a woman with a baseball bat. John Cartmell approached officers as they arrived near the 400 block of S. Pearl Street. The 47-year-old Cartmell told the accuser he would kill her as Officer Benjamin Busko took him to a patrol vehicle in handcuffs. Cartmell allegedly waited for the woman to come home from work and used a...
wkok.com
State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges
NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Police investigate USPS mailbox break-ins
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins at United States Postal Services (USPS) drop boxes. Law enforcement describes these thieves as bold and brazen as several of the boxes were actually broken into in front of post offices. Luckily, the drop box at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office was not […]
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Pa. woman arrested after causing $1000’s in damages to township employee vehicles
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett woman was arrested following a dispute over property where police allege her of causing thousands of dollars worth of damages to multiple vehicles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly […]
BUnow
Who Did It?
BLOOMSBURG- Bloomsburg Police received calls Oct. 8 into Oct. 9 about graffiti in students’ homes. Additional calls were then made reporting burglary and vandalism. Police believe the suspects of the crimes to be two males shown in the security footage. Bloomsburg students who live in the houses on East Ridge Avenue and 100 block of Iron Street were asleep when their homes were broken into and vandalized. Items such as a MacBook, speaker, T.V., car, Xbox, and an oven were destroyed. Racial slurs were spray painted on the walls. Condiments were thrown on walls and poured onto the items that were broke. Students’ hamster was also reported missing at the time of these events.
WGAL
Armed woman wearing body armor threatened Cumberland County churchgoers, Pennsylvania State Police say
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police says a woman showed up at a Cumberland County church wearing body armor and carrying two guns. Amber Espigh, 31, is accused of threatening parishioners Sunday morning as they went into Bethel Assembly of God in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township.
Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed. Police say the truck […]
Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
