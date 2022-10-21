Read full article on original website
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
bitcoinist.com
New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction
Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
bitcoinist.com
Could You Live With Yourself After Uniglo.io, Dogecoin, And Shiba Inu Do 20x From Here, And You Didn’t Buy?
The cryptocurrency market offers investors the possibility to prosper despite prevailing market circumstances and a worldwide recession when all other types of assets, particularly conventional equities, stocks, and shares, fail. According to analysts, Uniglo (GLO), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the cryptos of the future, with 20x growth...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
Dogecoin Layer 2 Crypto Shoots Up 257% In A Week, Bucking Wider Market Trend
Dogechain DC/USD, a smart contract system for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, witnessed a surge of more than 75% in 24 hours leading to Monday. What Happened: DC is trading a whopping 121% higher than it was a month ago. It was priced at $0.001809 on Sunday, its highest level since Sep. 24, thanks to a leap of 257.89% in its value over seven days.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
u.today
Shiba Inu Claims Second Spot in CMC Trends, Here's Why It Could Happen
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Trade Between $17,600 and $25,000 Till End of 2022, Survey Says, Here's Why

boundingintocrypto.com
Cosmos (ATOM) Experiencing A Downtrend Since Last 2 Months
Cosmos (ATOM) started this year with a bang by attaining its all-time high (ATH) on January 17 when it traded for $44.45. But just like other cryptocurrencies, it failed to sustain that level and was relentlessly pummeled by the volatile crypto market. Cosmos has been down by 16.8% over the...
boundingintocrypto.com
3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now October 23: HT, KLAY and IMPT
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. While most coins keep plunging lower, Huobi token and Klaytn flip bullish to show a difference. Recently, the Huobi token just grabbed liquidity below an equal low sufficient to cause a bull run. Klaytn also created a bullish marubozu candlestick after hitting a demand zone.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S
Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
u.today
Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP as Investors Start Frantically Grabbing XRP-Oriented Products

dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
u.today
Potential Bear Storm Underway as Crypto Liquidations Hit New Highs, Analyst Expects

NEWSBTC
Ethereum Leads Crypto Rebound, ETH Price Heads For $1,500
The crypto market is finally showing relief after days in consolidation mode; Ethereum is leading the market with significant profit on lower timeframes. The second crypto by market capitalization is reclaiming its position as a market leader. The last time ETH’s price displayed this price action was in September before “The Merge.”
u.today
Bitcoin Hashrate Continues Setting Records Despite Declining Prices
According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics company CryptoQuant, Bitcoin hashrate keeps hitting new record highs as measured by its 30-day exponential moving average (EMA). This means that the network has reached its peak security despite the fact that the price of the leading cryptocurrency has been steadily declining in...
