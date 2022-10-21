Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bridging the art world and the Metaverse together: Rare Effect Volume 3 returns to Lisbon
Europe’s first Crypto Art Festival, Rare Effect, returns bigger and better this month to Lisbon, Portugal. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, Arroz Estudios, an acclaimed work and event space for emerging artists to showcase their work, will host the exciting event that promises to bring together art lovers, musicians and creative communities from around the world. The project is being supported by DGArtes and Near Foundation — the nonprofit that champions Web3 social impact development projects built on the world’s fastest-growing climate-neutral blockchain, Near.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
waste360.com
First-ever U.S. Facility Transforms Unwanted Plastic Waste Into Concrete Additive
CRDC Global, with support from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), today announced the opening of a new factory capable of converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new concrete additive called RESIN8™. The facility, the first in the US and the second of its kind in the world, uses a proven and propriety process to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: OpenSea dominance fades, Azuki skateboards fetch $2.5M and more
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has seen its competitors chomping at its ankles this year as they gain market share — turning the market from a “monopoly” into an “oligopoly,” a new report states. Binance Market Pulse released on Oct. 20, says there has been...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese port city wants to become the Web3 hub for the country
In Japan, the city of Fukuoka is looking toward the future of Web3 in its latest partnership with Astar Japan Labs, the company behind Japan’s leading blockchain, the Astar network. Fukuoka is the country’s second-largest port city and has officially been designated as a National Special Strategic Zone. Now...
CoinTelegraph
From DeFi to scam awareness, this site arms beginners with the tools they need to thrive in crypto
Delving into the world of cryptocurrencies can be extremely intimidating for beginners. On day one, you're confronted with thousands of different coins — and each claims to have their own specific use case. Understanding how blockchain technology works is an incredibly steep learning curve too, and all of that comes before you've even made a purchase.
CoinTelegraph
How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: Web3 dev, EVM sharding and crypto banking headline blockchain funding deals
Web3 dominance within crypto funding rounds has been well documented by Cointelegraph Research. In addition to the Web3 mega funds announced recently, venture capital has also been making smaller, more targeted investments in the sector. In this week’s venture capital (VC) Roundup, we chronicle the latest Web3 funding initiatives and draw attention to a sharding platform, nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, crypto banking solution and co-ownership infrastructure provider.
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard and Paxos help banks offer crypto, Jack Dorsey details new social platform and Tesla hodls BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 16-22
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Mastercard taps Paxos...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong unveils completed retail CBDC project that has a CBDC-backed stablecoin
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority presented its completed Aurum retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) prototype on Oct. 21. The system, developed in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, has a unique structure that reflects the intricacies of the existing system for issuing money in Hong Kong.
CoinTelegraph
New York-based forex broker Oanda launches crypto trading services in US
New York-based multi-asset trading services Oanda has launched a new cryptocurrency trading service in the United States. This latest addition, developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos Trust Company, is designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The...
CoinTelegraph
Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood steps down as CEO of Parity
Gavin Wood, the co-founder of Polkadot, is stepping down as the CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies. Parity is the development company behind the Polkadot ecosystem. In a statement released on Oct 21, Wood shared that he never desired the CEO role. Although he could act as one for...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity to beef up crypto unit by another 25% with 100 new hires
$4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly set to hire another 100 people to bolster the firm’s growing digital assets division — a stark contrast to the recent squeezing out of crypto-talent. A Fidelity representative told Bloomberg on Oct. 22 that the firm has begun a...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius users concerned over personal info revealed in bankruptcy case
Crypto lending platform Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13, 2022. Although the Celsius case involves digital assets, it remains subject to United States Bankruptcy Code under the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. While this may be, a series of unusual events have ensued...
theevreport.com
Mullen Announces the I-GO, New Urban Commercial Electric Delivery Vehicle Available Now for European Markets
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today it has secured exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights to the new compact urban delivery electric vehicle, the I-GO, which is fully EU Standard homologated and certified for sale in select European markets. Perfect for urban European...
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
accesslifthandlers.com
Bauma 2022 opens in Munich
The world’s largest construction exhibition, Bauma, was officially opened this morning by the German Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Dr. Volker Wissing, and Bavaria’s Minister President, Dr. Markus Söder, along with Stefan Rummel, CEO of organiser Messe München. The show, which runs from Monday 24...
